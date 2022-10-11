A woman has been killed after she was dragged about a mile across Los Angeles while underneath her own vehicle following a carjacking, according to reports.Police said the woman died on Thursday following the carjacking, which was carried out by a murder suspect in an unrelated case, fleeing police, ABC 7 reported. The murder suspect had earlier fled from police after carjacking a vehicle in an area of south Los Angeles at 5pm, before crashing near Florence and Has Avenues, the city’s police department was reported as saying by ABC 7. While police were able to take the driver...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO