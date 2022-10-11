Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
astaga.com
Uniswap Labs Raises $165M At $1.66 Billion Valuation, $UNI Price Jumps
Uniswap Labs, the guardian firm of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, introduced elevating $165 million within the Collection B funding spherical with $1.66 billion in valuation. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital and with participation from present buyers a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant. Presently, the corporate appears to be like to increase options for Web3, DeFi, and NFT markets.
coinchapter.com
You Will Find Oryen Network Alongside Big Eyes Coin And Tamadoge In The Top 100 Crypto In 2023
In the current economic climate, thinking about the long term has become a more prudent strategy. That’s because both the crypto world and traditional stocks have been experiencing considerable volatility, and nobody can guarantee short-term success. While many investors were first attracted to crypto with the dream of substantial overnight gains, this strategy has become even riskier recently.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.
Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $41M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,463,791 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0xb3aba05486a34bfd2bc91864df930266b2753d81. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
coinchapter.com
Intel To Layoff 20% Of Its Employees Amid Weak PC Demand
Intel Might Layoff 20% of its Staff, Including in Divisions like Intel's Sales and Marketing group. PC sales plummeted 15% in the third quarter compared to a year ago. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Intel Corp is planning to reduce their employee numbers by thousands. Because of the poor health of the personal-computer market, Intel plans to cut costs and make up for it by decreasing the number of employees.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
coinchapter.com
Calypso Pay Merges With TheWatch to Build a Crypto-Native Fintech Ecosystem
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, and TheWatch, a blockchain analytics platform, have merged to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. The combined company will be known as Calypso Group and led by current TheWatch CEO, Svyat Dorofeev. Calypso Group aims to bring modern fintech experience...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Necessity of Investing Money in Bitcoin
There is no clear definition of digital currency regarding the remarkable growth. No prudent growth maker can define the continuous expansion in cryptocurrency in words. The offering of the digital token is based on types of investment selected by a person in decentralized finance, blockchain and another token. The cryptocurrency investment makes people excited about the batches and the million investments. Digital currency is a beautiful reason, to begin with, the most reasonable step. It is considered the most Revolutionary concept that evolved after the establishment and consideration for guide for bitcoin traders.
financefeeds.com
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
