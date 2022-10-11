Read full article on original website
Public meetings: Oct. 13-19, 2022
Camas City Council: The Council will hold a workshop at 4:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in person at Camas City Hall, 616 N.E. Fourth Ave., Camas, and online via Zoom. For more information, including remote log-in details, visit cityofcamas.us/yourgovernment/minuteagendavideo and click on the agendas for the Oct. 17, workshop and meeting.
Washougal community invited to ‘Meet the Mayor’ on Thursday, Oct. 13
Washougal Business Association (WBA) will host a “meet the mayor” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 54-40 Brewing Company, 3801 S. Truman St., Ste.1, Washougal. The open house will give local residents an opportunity to meet and talk with Mayor David Stuebe. The Washougal City Council appointed Stuebe, an elected member of the Council and former mayor pro tem, as the replacement for former Washougal Mayor Rochelle Ramos, who quit her position in September to take a new job in Utah.
Post-Record nabs 13 journalism awards in Washington Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual contest
The Camas-Washougal Post-Record took home 13 statewide journalism awards at the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association’s 2022 “Better Newspaper Contest” awards event held Oct. 8, in Bellingham, Washington. Managing Editor Kelly Moyer won second-place in the WNPA’s annual “News Writer of the Year” category. Other awards included six...
Statewide ‘Manufacturing Week’ bus tour highlights Camas wafer fab’s growth, commitment to sustainability
The Association of Washington Business took to the road last week to highlight the importance of the manufacturing sector on the state’s economy and highlight “modern manufacturing” jobs available to Washington students. The group’s sixth annual manufacturing week bus tour stopped at nearly 30 manufacturing facilities across...
County seeks applicants for Clean Water Commission
The Clark County manager is seeking to fill three open positions on the Clean Water Commission, an advisory group representing the community’s needs and interests in stormwater management decisions. The nine-member group makes recommendations to the Clark County Council about services and policies protecting watershed health throughout the community,...
Focus on infrastructure must include climate resilience plan
Two of the most common answers to the question Camas Mayor Steve Hogan posed to potential Camas City Council applicants this week — “What are the top two or three issues facing Camas in the next five years?” — spoke to the city’s looming infrastructure needs and officials’ ability to proactively plan for future growth, especially in the city’s North Shore area.
Washougal School District celebrates National School Lunch Week
The Washougal School District is celebrating National School Lunch Week (NSLW) from Monday, Oct., 10, to Friday, Oct. 14. NSLW highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to students’ success both in and out of the classroom, according to a news release. Throughout the week, Washougal School District...
Death notices for Oct. 13, 2022
Natali, Nicholas D., 84, Washougal, died Sept. 30, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948. Osborn, Larry D., 78, Camas, died Oct. 1, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948. Plato, Gerald Lee, Sr, 58, Vancouver, died Oct. 4, 2022. Brown’s Funeral Home, 360-834-3692. Roley, Robert Lynn,...
John Stuart Scott
John Stuart Scott died on Sept. 24, 2022 in Vancouver, WA. He was born March 8, 1941 in Vancouver, WA, to parents Lloyd and Betty Scott. John attended Vancouver High School and graduated in 1959. He attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. In 1966 John married his wife of 56 years, Judy Kidwell.
Carrel Jr. M. Prince
Carrel M. Prince, Jr., age 68, of Hurricane Byway of Washougal, WA, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 19. He has joined his father, Carrel M. Prince, Sr., in preparing a Heavenly place for his mother, Patricia Chick; his siblings, Todd (Randi) Prince, Becky (Bill) Smead, and Jen (Bill) Donovan; his daughters, Kelsey (Josh) Davis and Gabriel Prince; and his grandchildren, Wesley, Adalynn, and Olyvia, who lovingly named him Grandpoo. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
