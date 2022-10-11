Washougal Business Association (WBA) will host a “meet the mayor” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 54-40 Brewing Company, 3801 S. Truman St., Ste.1, Washougal. The open house will give local residents an opportunity to meet and talk with Mayor David Stuebe. The Washougal City Council appointed Stuebe, an elected member of the Council and former mayor pro tem, as the replacement for former Washougal Mayor Rochelle Ramos, who quit her position in September to take a new job in Utah.

