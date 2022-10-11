Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute

Read full article on original website
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 3 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
alaskasnewssource.com
Provision to add beds at Sullivan Arena activated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s colder weather is prompting more people to seek shelter inside the Sullivan Arena. City Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the shelter has been at capacity for several days, triggering an assembly-approved plan to add more bed space starting Wednesday night. “Last night was the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears
Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime. As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in […] The post In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Anchorage
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
police1.com
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Lessons and Stories from the Pandemic
What has been learned, or not, from the global pandemic that for more than two years drove medical facilities to the breaking point and killed more than a million Americans. The fast spreading disease also shut down huge swaths of our national and state economy in a manner that most of us have never experienced. Even though President Joe Biden said in September that the pandemic is over, nationally more than 300 people are still dying every day from Covid. So how have Alaskans coped with mandates, anxiety, vaccines and illness? We’ll discuss pandemic lessons and stories on this Talk of Alaska.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Man pleads guilty, sentenced to pay $4,000 fine for violating Marine Mammal Protection act
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally trafficking in walrus ivory in U.S. District Court and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and sentenced to two years probation. Uzi Levi, 71, of Anchorage purchased six non-handicrafted Pacific walrus tusks and one three-tusked non-handicrafted...
Anchorage, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Anchorage. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Wasilla High School volleyball team will have a game with A.J. Dimond High School on October 11, 2022, 20:15:00.
alaskasnewssource.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 8 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
alaskalandmine.com
Three key Anchorage races will determine if Republicans take control of State House
Every two years all 40 House seats are up for election. This year, redistricting – which occurs every ten years – makes these races more interesting than usual. Between incumbent representatives being paired, new district lines, open seats, and the sheer number of incumbents who would rather eat dirt then return to Juneau, the State House is going to look very different next year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood on Monday. According to an online dispatch, police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at...
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly approves funding for Golden Lion Hotel as temporary leased housing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The recent snowfall in Anchorage provided a sharp reminder that winter is quickly approaching and that finalizing a winter plan for housing the homeless is becoming more important by the day. It set an urgent tone for a packed Anchorage Assembly agenda on Tuesday night as...
rasmuson.org
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Inspire
Around 22 million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea. The treatment often involves. wearing a mask to sleep at night. Inspire is a new technology that eliminates the need for a mask. by implanting a small device in the chest to stimulate breathing while you sleep. It is similar to...
blockworks.co
Anchorage Digital’s New Engineering Head Focused on Scaling Team, Security
Blockworks exclusive: CJ Jouhal seeks to bridge gap between digital assets and TradFi across multiple industries. Anchorage Digital hired a new head of engineering who is focused on scaling the team, as the crypto platform seeks to target “more sophisticated” institutions looking for secure crypto infrastructure. CJ Jouhal...
