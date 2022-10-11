Read full article on original website
Related
warwickvalleyschools.com
Superintendent’s Spotlight: Danae Boller
Each week, Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Leach shines the Superintendent’s Spotlight on one of Warwick Valley’s amazing students. Superintendent’s Spotlights feature students who reach goals, face challenges, and are role models to their peers. Danae Boller was nominated for the Superintendent’s Spotlight, as...
News 12
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY OPENS NEW FIRST REPSONDER TRAINING ANNEX AT PUBLIC SAFETY INSTITUTE
MAHWAH, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen County Department of Law and Public Safety celebrated the grand opening of the new Bergen County Training Annex at the County’s Law and Public Safety Institute on Saturday, October 8th with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the facility for local first responders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sullivan County wants to make historic theater a Monticello anchor
Sullivan County is renovating a historic theater that closed decades ago and needs work to get back up and running again. Sullivan County Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Community Development Jill Weyer said some renovations have begun in partnership with the Sullivan County Land Bank Corporation, which acquired the space.
thelancenews.com
The Latest — Smashing, Selling, and Sophomore-ing
On October 3, the Class of 2025 took a trip to Woodmont Day Camp in New City, New York. Students spent the day participating in team-building activities to strengthen student relationships. The event was organized by class advisor Jennifer Hoffman. Activities included a riddle competition, pop-up game show, fire-building competitions,...
paramuspost.com
COUNTY CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF WILD DUCK POND RESTORATION PROJECT
Ecological restoration revitalizes ecosystem at beloved entrance of Saddle River County Park. (RIDGEWOOD, NJ) – On Thursday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department gathered in Ridgewood to celebrate the completion of the ecological restoration project at the Saddle River County Park Wild Duck Pond.
rcbizjournal.com
Town Of Haverstraw Prepares To Sell Portion Of Letchworth Village To NJ Developer
BNE Will Buy 23 Acres For $12 Million To Build Around 300 Market-Rate Housing Units. The Town of Haverstraw has negotiated a contract with a housing developer to build market-rate apartments on a vacant portion of the former Letchworth Village site in Haverstraw. The Town Board recently amended its Urban...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$200 Million Dollar Plan Set for Former Kingston, NY IBM Site
According to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, "an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year." The Ulster County Economic...
thephoto-news.com
Visiting Monroe past and maybe future
Monroe. Tim Mitts hosted Finding Monroe Again, giving people an opportunity to see town history firsthand--bungalows from the 1930s that he co-owns and is restoring.
Traveling? Dutchess county hosts passport day
The Dutchess County Clerk Brad Kendall is hosting a Passport Day on October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Poughkeepsie DMV office at 22 Market Street.
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores
Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022
It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County town changes home baking laws following letters from Institute for Justice
SOMERVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) —Last week, officials in Somerville, voted to change the borough’s regulations on home baking, making it easier for individuals to sell homemade baked goods. The changes come following a letter from the Institute for Justice (IJ), on behalf of a home baker, calling...
Kingston homes to be remodeled, sold to first-time homeowners of color
A $2 million project will transform four homes in Ulster County and prioritize first-time homeowners of color.
theharlemvalleynews.net
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS REPORTS JAIL CONSTRUCTION IS 78% COMPLETE WITH AN ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF $131.4 MILLION. The Dutchess County Comptroller’s Office has completed a special follow-up financial report summarizing the Justice & Transition Center (JTC) capial project as of June 30, 2022. The previous report had covered project accounting as of June 30, 2021.
Comments / 1