WTWO/WAWV
Northview Volleyball advances to Regionals
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Northview Knights clinched a spot in the regional round on Saturday evening, defeating Indian Creek 3-0 at Edgewood High School. Up next the Lady Knights take on Western Boone at Monrovia High School on Saturday October 22nd. That game is at 10 am. The winner will play the winner of […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
IHSAA soccer regionals scores (Saturday 10/15/22)
Boys high school soccer Class 3A No. 4 Columbus North 5, Floyd Central 0 Class 2A No. 2 Memorial 4, No. 13 Providence 3 (OT) Class A No. 8 Forest Park 4, Christian Academy of Indiana 1 Girls high school soccer Class 3A No. 7 Center Grove 4, No. 10 Reitz 1 Class 2A No. […]
Elite DL Daevin Hobbs Enjoys Return Trip to Knoxville
Daevin Hobbs fixed Tennessee during the weekend of the Florida game for his official visit. On Saturday, Hobbs returned to Tennessee for another look at the Vols as they down the No.3 Crimson Tide in an action-packed game. Hobbs discussed the experience with Volunteer Country. "It was crazy," ...
