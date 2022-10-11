ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
LIFESTYLE
Secret Chicago

United Airlines Will Begin Offering Daily Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland & Barcelona In 2023

United Airlines have announced an array of new direct flights from Chicago, New York, and San Francisco in a new expansion that seeks to outpace every other airline. United will add new daily direct flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Barcelona in Spain’s Catalonia region and Shannon in County Clare, Ireland in addition to its frequent Dublin and Madrid flights. This reportedly brings the total number of direct flights to different European cities to 14 which this airline claims the most offerings of any airline. According to an official United Airlines statement released yesterday, the airline has added “new service to three cities – Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE – as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon. In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.” It’s time.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Tierney
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program

Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Customer Experience#Dallas#Aircraft#Linus Business#Southwest Launches#Southwest Airlines#Wn#Upgraded Boarding#Usb
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes

United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
Jalopnik

World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight

The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
WORLD
Daily Mail

From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously

According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster

In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta Air Lines Looks to Electrify Air Travel, Sort Of

As electric cars and trucks continue to replace vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine and fueled by gasoline, the inevitable question is when -- and how -- electrified aircraft might also become a viable alternative to noisy, stinky, gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing helicopters and jets. United Airlines (UAL) last week shared...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy