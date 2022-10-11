Read full article on original website
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
United Airlines Will Begin Offering Daily Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland & Barcelona In 2023
United Airlines have announced an array of new direct flights from Chicago, New York, and San Francisco in a new expansion that seeks to outpace every other airline. United will add new daily direct flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Barcelona in Spain’s Catalonia region and Shannon in County Clare, Ireland in addition to its frequent Dublin and Madrid flights. This reportedly brings the total number of direct flights to different European cities to 14 which this airline claims the most offerings of any airline. According to an official United Airlines statement released yesterday, the airline has added “new service to three cities – Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE – as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon. In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.” It’s time.
Analysis: Premium economy is airlines' answer to shifting passenger expectations
Is premium economy the new business class? Is business class the new first class? Experts weigh in on evolving airplane cabins.
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program
Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport
Travelers flying with Delta Air Lines will soon have a new way to get to the airport. The company is partnering with Joby Aviation to offer transfers to and from airports on its electric aircraft. Delta will begin offering the service in New York and Los Angeles in the next...
From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously
According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster
In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Delta Air Lines Looks to Electrify Air Travel, Sort Of
As electric cars and trucks continue to replace vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine and fueled by gasoline, the inevitable question is when -- and how -- electrified aircraft might also become a viable alternative to noisy, stinky, gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing helicopters and jets. United Airlines (UAL) last week shared...
United Airlines CEO Previews Large Widebody Aircraft Order
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has confirmed rumors that United is preparing to place a huge order for widebody jets. Report: United Airlines Is Planning A Large Widebody Aircraft Order. Speaking recently in Denver, Kirby told pilots United is planning for a “triple-digit” order, studying both Airbus and Boeing options,...
