A Van Nuys woman is at wit's end with a homeless man that continues to find his way back to her front porch, taking over it as if it was his own. "I'm calling the police on you," Thompson can be heard shouting after the man in a video recorded by her doorbell camera. Even though she's called police several times, Shacola Thompson is worried that man will just keep coming back. So far she's caught him sitting on her furniture, smoking and sleeping on her porch - even leaving a graffiti tag outside of her front door. "I was really bothered by...

HOMELESS ・ 20 DAYS AGO