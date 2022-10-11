Read full article on original website
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is ready to help Enock Mwepu after the Zambia international was forced into early retirement due to hereditary heart problem
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has told Enock Mwepu he is ready to help him after the midfielder was forced to retire early with a hereditary heart problem. The Zambia international, 24, was told by club doctors earlier this week that he would risk his life if he did not call time on his career.
FOX Sports
Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4
With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
SB Nation
Tuesday October 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
ESPN
2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS・
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp On Mohamed Salah’s Quality and “Freak Result”
Liverpool needed a result against Rangers in Champions League action on Wednesday, not just to position themselves for advancement to the knockout rounds but to provide a little positivity and confidence after a difficult result against Arsenal over the weekend. In the end, then, a 7-1 victory does just that,...
SB Nation
“A hero? No. Dedicated? Yes!” - Super-fan George Forster is a Sunderland treasure!
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Sunderland fan who hasn’t heard the name of Mr George Forster before. As far as supporters of our great club go, they don’t come greater than George - and at 96 years old, there can’t be many who have seen more than he has.
SB Nation
Leicester City’s Indefensible Defense
With Nottingham Forest getting a point against Aston Villa today, Leicester City have returned to the foot of the table. In nine matches, we have one win, one draw, and seven defeats. We’re on pace for 17 points, a total that would have us bound for the Championship by the end of March.
SB Nation
Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt: Spurs survive late scare in strong attacking performance
After an emotional win against Brighton on the weekend the next assignment was a midweek Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt. The previous matchup was a frustrating nil-all draw that was anything but boring, and both teams would have felt they could have gone away with perhaps more than a solitary point.
SB Nation
Report: Alfie Devine in line for January loan move
Tottenham’s U19 team took on the U19 of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this morning, losing 3-2. But, it was a brilliant display from Alfie Devine that showcased his ability to be a top-threat goal scorer and a marksman on the pitch. With first-team players Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon, and Brandon Austin watching before getting ready for tonight’s UEFA Champions League game, the three watched the youth team.
SB Nation
Everton’s injury woes begin to ease - though news of a setback comes as no surprise
Everton’s lengthy injury list finally looks to be easing with a number of players back out on the grass at Finch Farm. A tweet from the club earlier on Thursday showed the welcome sight of Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson back in training. Godfrey has not played since suffering...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: A win to stay hopeful
For once, it might be nice to look on the bright side. Tottenham Hotspur was arguably the better team (at least in the first half) against Eintracht Frankfurt in a tricky road environment and then followed that up with a good win at the Amex over Brighton this weekend. If that momentum can be carried home into Wednesday’s fixture, perhaps everyone can take a deep breath.
BBC
Salah's record-breaking hat-trick
When Mohamed Salah replaced Darwin Nunez in the 68th minute at Ibrox last night, even he could not have believed what was going to happen next. In the 75th minute he scored his first goal - and six minutes and 12 seconds later he had the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever in a 7-1 win at Rangers.
SB Nation
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
SB Nation
Virgil Van Dijk: It’s Not A Bad Thing Winning 7-1 Here
After another disappointing display in the league over the weekend, it’s nice to see the Liverpool men decide that the Champions League is where they’re going to perform well. The Reds traveled north to Glasgow to face Rangers for the second leg of their Champions League tie, and...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa - Different day, same old excuses!
It’s clear that Aston Villa are struggling to create scoring opportunities, but how much of the blame falls on Steven Gerrard versus the players themselves?. 61% possession on the night, with 12 shots and only 2 of those being on target - we’re just not going to see success playing Gerrard’s brand of football (or whatever you’d like to call it), are we?
SB Nation
Kulusevski, Lucas Moura spotted in Tottenham training photos
Tottenham Hotspur have a pretty massive Champions League match coming up on Wednesday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Googleplex Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We haven’t gotten team news or anything relating to a player injury update, but we can perhaps intuit some good news from the latest batch of photos at Tottenham’s training ground.
