protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
airlive.net
INCIDENT Gatwick Airport runway closed due to British Airways Boeing 777 with burst tyre
The British Airways Boeing 777 plane from New York had an issue with a tyre. Gatwick Airport’s main runway was temporarily closed this morning (October 13) after an incoming British Airways flight from New York experienced a “burst tyre”. The incident meant that the runway was closed at 7.42am this morning while the issue was resolved.
airlive.net
ALERT An Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed after being scrambled to intercept Russian drones
The wreckage of a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft (in a Falcon-style paint scheme) has crashed in Vinnytsia Oblast yesterday. On October 12, Ukrainian Airforce lost one MiG-29 fighter jet in Vinnytsia Oblast. The jet was scrambled to intercept Russian Shahed-136 drones. According to some sources, the jet flew into the...
airlive.net
ALERT F-35s scrambled after North Korea fighter jets has flown near the border
South Korea says North Korea has flown warplanes near the rivals’ border, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. UPDATE South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean planes...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Urgent calls for radiation pills and survival training for EVERY family as Britain ‘woefully unprepared’ for nuclear war
BRIT families have been urged to stockpile supplies while the government should distribute radiation-fighting iodine tablets to households, defence experts have warned. Amid soaring tensions with Russia, British army veterans and academics on disaster response have warned that the UK is woefully unprepared for tackling any form of Russian strike, whether nuclear, high-speed missile, or cyberattack.
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
Revealed: PR firm that represents Pfizer and Moderna also sits on CDC vaccine division - sparking major conflict of interest concerns
A PR company that represents Pfizer and Moderna has staff 'embedded' in the CDC's vaccine division, it has emerged. New York-based firm Weber Shandwick has been responsible for elevating Pfizer's profile since at least 2006. It partnered with Moderna in June this year, after the small biotech firm became a household name following its vaccine success.
We're Heading for a Stagflationary Crisis Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Roubini, a professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the founder and chairman of Roubini Global Economics, is the author of MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends That Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them, from which this essay is adapted. Inflation is back, and...
The World's Future Is in the Hands of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Never before has the global economy been so dependent on one man's whims
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
CNBC
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Russia invites US states to secede and join country
A senior Russian lawmaker has seemingly invited American states to secede and instead join the Russian Federation, amid polling showing support amongst Americans for their states to break away. Alexander Tomalchev, a senior member of Russia’s parliament (the Duma) told Russian news website Podmoskovye Segodnya that any US state wanting...
airlive.net
INCIDENT American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Miami after a passenger’s carry-on bag caused a worrying odor
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an urgent return to Miami International Airport on Wednesday night after a passenger’s carry-on bag caused a worrying chemical odor. Just before 9 p.m. local time, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the airport after an “issue” onboard the aircraft...
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 28 people and rescue efforts continued as a fire burned in the mine, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Durmaz said rescue efforts continued for 15 people with a majority of them in the mine’s gallery where a fire still burned. “It’s not a huge fire, but to get there safely, the fire and carbon monoxide gas must be eliminated,” he told journalists at the site.
BBC
Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief
Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
americanmilitarynews.com
More than 5,000 Chinese military staff live on islands in the South China Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. New reports by China’s state-sanctioned media have revealed the extent of the population in Chinese reclaimed and controlled islands in the South China Sea. CGTN, the global arm of state television network CCTV, reported on...
China's economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term
As China's leaders gather for a crucial party congress, the country is expected on Tuesday to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, its economy hobbled by Covid restrictions and a real estate crisis. That would be China's weakest growth rate in four decades, excluding 2020 when the global economy was hammered by the emergence of the coronavirus.
airlive.net
INCIDENT An AnadoluJet flight was cancelled after several passengers received images of plane crashes on their iphones
Plane crash images have been sent to passengers’s cell phones. A flight from Bodrum to İstanbul was delayed after several passengers reported receiving images of plane crashes on their cell phones. The pictures are believed to have been distributed using Apple AirDrop. All passengers were disembarked so that...
US China Chip War: KLA Relaxes Chip Supply To China
U.S. chipmaker KLA Corp KLAC agreed to discontinue offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers. The embargo extended to South Korea's SK Hynix Inc HXSCL in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, Reuters reported. The Biden administration launched a sweeping set of export controls to restrict China's progress...
