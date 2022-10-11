ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

94.3 The X

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
94.3 The X

Is the Unionized Greeley Starbucks in Jeopardy of Being Closed?

It could be a not-so-busy fall and winter for one of the nine Starbucks locations in Greeley, if things go down the way they have for another Colorado location. The hugely popular coffee chain, which has brought a lot of enjoyment to millions of people across the world, has recently met with blowback from employees. That blowback may have been why one in Colorado was shut down. Will one in Greeley be next?
94.3 The X

New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado

Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
