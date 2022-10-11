Read full article on original website
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Millennial Democrat Robbie Pfeffer on educating younger voters
More young people are interested in politics these days, but figuring out how to get involved — starting with getting your hands on a ballot — can be confusing. Robbie Pfeffer gets it, and he’s on a mission. The millennial Democrat and frontman for the Phoenix band Playboy Manbaby has dedicated himself to teaching younger voters about the issues that he believes matter.
World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang performs with the Phoenix Symphony Oct. 14-16
Violinist Sarah Chang made her debut with the New York Philharmonic when she was 8. Since then, she’s played with orchestras around the world and with some of the best and most well-known musicians. She’s been honored in magazines and by both Yale and Harvard universities. And Oct. 14-16,...
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics
In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
Why business, political leaders want Arizona governor to reconsider election bill
Maricopa County transportation planners say a veto by Gov. Doug Ducey is hurting economic development. Proposition 400, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to transportation projects is set to expire in 2025. The Legislature approved a plan for a special election next spring but Ducey vetoed the bill in July.
Attorney asks to toss GOP lawsuit against Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Lawyers for the GOP are asking a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to order the Board of Supervisors to make adjustments to requirements for election workers. Attorneys claim there is no legal basis for the request. GOP attorneys contend that things like the required hours deter party members from signing...
