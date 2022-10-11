ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millennial Democrat Robbie Pfeffer on educating younger voters

More young people are interested in politics these days, but figuring out how to get involved — starting with getting your hands on a ballot — can be confusing. Robbie Pfeffer gets it, and he’s on a mission. The millennial Democrat and frontman for the Phoenix band Playboy Manbaby has dedicated himself to teaching younger voters about the issues that he believes matter.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
The race to be Maricopa County's top prosecutor oozes national politics

In Maricopa County, national politics ooze from the race for top prosecutor. The Republican stokes fear that her challenger would turn metro Phoenix into a sanctuary for illegal border crossers. The Democrat relentlessly ties her opponent to the confirmation of a U.S. Supreme Court justice who voted to overturn the right to abortion.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
