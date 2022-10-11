Read full article on original website
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of the district, city, Boone County and MU.
Campus decoration tradition began in 1935 and continues today
Campus decorations have been an MU Homecoming tradition since 1935. When the tradition first began, students built the decorations on the sorority and fraternity houses. Today, the decorations are built separately from the houses. Chris Staley, one of three tri-directors on the Steering Committee, oversees the Campus Decorations Committee. He...
Local comfort clinic to be held for children receiving vaccines
A comfort clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children will be held on Oct. 22, offering a more relaxing environment for kids who are anxious about needles or receiving a vaccination. The clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.,...
County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum
Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.
Decorate the District brings Mizzou style to downtown businesses
During Homecoming Week, downtown Columbia businesses suddenly take on new personalities with images of Truman the Tiger or messages like “M-I-Z” sprawled across the windows. This annual interaction between MU students and downtown businesses, known as Decorate the District, reminds the community of the important “town and gown”...
Housing Authority approves validity period extension for housing vouchers
The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live. The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps...
New no-excuses absentee voting period to begin Oct. 25
This election cycle, Missouri residents will get to vote absentee in-person with no excuses for two weeks before election day. The absentee in-person period will be open from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. During that period, registered voters can cast their ballot any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Clerk’s office inside the Boone County Government Center.
Sticking it to Biden
Parade for MU 2022 Homecoming to feature sensory-friendly area
It is Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The sun is shining on proud Mizzou fans wearing black and gold and lining the streets. You can hear the band warming up the Mizzou fight song from a few blocks away. The Golden Girls sparkle while waving their pompoms at the fans. It’s...
Ronald Wilbur Wright, April 1, 1938 — October 11, 2022
Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia, MO, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1938, in Columbia, MO, to parents Wilbur and Alene Wright and raised in Hallsville, MO. Ron was a devoted husband to Virginia “Jeanie” Wright, after...
Vernelle Nichols Waters June 4, 1925 — Oct. 6, 2022
Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia
The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot. A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to...
Classic spots for dining while celebrating Homecoming in Columbia
Homecoming in Columbia is almost like Christmas for businesses. It brings parades, alumni, and most of all, customers. Among the downtown favorites — all located on Ninth Street — are Shakespeare’s Pizza, Bud’s Classic BBQ and Campus Bar and Grill. Here is a rundown:. Shakespeare’s Pizza...
Columbia police release identity of victim in homicide investigation
The Columbia Police Department has confirmed Patricia Kelly, 59, as the victim in a homicide at 1711 High Quest Drive. Officers reported she had been restrained and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the probable cause statement released Tuesday. Police discovered evidence of suspicious activity Monday afternoon after a concerned roommate reported Kelly missing.
Missouri tennis strong on first day of regional tournament
Missouri tennis competed Thursday in the ITA Central Regional Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma. In singles, Koral Koldobski beat South Dakota’s Maya Arksey 6-4, 6-4 in her first match. She then defeated North Dakota’s Jule Schulte 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32.
Death notices for Oct. 12, 2022
Harold Edmond Knight, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway. A visitation will follow at noon.
Suspect arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment
After an early morning standoff, Columbia police arrested a barricaded suspect at an apartment building Friday. Damian Smith, 31, of Columbia was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and armed criminal action, according to a joint news release from the city and Columbia Police Department Friday afternoon.
Edith Butzin, Jan. 31,1943 — Oct. 9, 2022
Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
Seniors prepare for Homecoming rematch against SEC foe Vanderbilt
When MU football faces Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Tigers will send 26 seniors and fifth year players onto the field for what may be their final Homecoming game at Faurot Field in a Missouri uniform. Since their last Homecoming matchup at Faurot Field in 2014, when the Tigers...
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
