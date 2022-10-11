Read full article on original website
Soderblom scores in debut, Husso gets shutout for Red Wings
Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night.
Aho's late goal leads Hurricanes past Sharks 2-1
Sebastian Aho scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:58 remaining in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat San Jose 2-1 to hand the Sharks their third straight loss to open the season
