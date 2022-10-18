ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Upgrade your Beat Saber skills with this great Oculus Quest 2 controller add-on

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jpHl_0iUskFEg00

Playing games like Beat Saber or Walkabout Golf are amazing experiences in VR, but it still feels like you're holding a controller instead of a club or a lightsaber. Change that up and get the real feel of a handle with these Zyber Quest 2 controller handles, now on sale for $10 off on Amazon right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncrfo_0iUskFEg00

Zyber controller handles for Quest 2: $55.89 $45.89 at Amazon
Add a handy handle to your Quest 2 controllers to get the ultimate lightsaber experience in Beat Saber, or add the extended handles to get the feeling of a real golf club in VR. View Deal

I've been using these controller handles for my Oculus Quest 2 for a few months now and can't believe the difference they make while playing games like Beat Saber and Supernatural. They seriously make your controllers feel like the actual sabers in either game and make it easier to get "in character," if you will.

Heck, you can even attach both handles together and play Beat Saber, Darth Maul style. Kudos to anyone who sideloads the mod and actually plays like this!

They also add a bit of weight to the controllers, making them a pretty ideal accessory add-on for Supernatural players. These feel more like the baseball bats you use in the game and, because of the weight, make swings feel more authentic.

But, if you'd rather play something a bit more chill, the best Quest 2 games like Topgolf with Pro Putt or Walkabout Mini Golf really benefit from the extension handle included in the box.

You can make your controller have a long handle like a proper golf club, and the added weight (again) makes it feel like you're actually swinging a club. Plus, since the controller is further away from the headset, the curve of your arms feels more authentically like golfing.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Nova vs Stock

I used to use Nova but went to stock on the fold 4 since the task bar doesn't work on Nova. Nova on the fold 3 was buggy also, the icons were delayed appearing on the inner screen when opening the phone. The developers at that time said they were not going to support folding phones.
Android Central

Regular Pixel 7 Love Thread

I came from the P6P and I'm MUCH happier with the size. Some love from MKHBD, who was pretty critical of last year's model, understandably. I went with P7 as well as bigger, for me, isn't better. The P7 is already pushing the limits of what I'm looking for, the P7P just was too big. I'm happy with the P7 overall, features and functions all meeting my expectations. However, to me, the P7 is what the P6 should have been to start with.
Android Central

Prevent APP ICON from jumping to Home Page when moving

Welcome to Android Central! Are you pressing and holding the app icon in the App Drawer, or are you talking about an app icon that is already on your homescreen?. Pressing an APP in an APP Drawer, & attempting to move to another APP Drawer. It happens when moving a...
Android Central

S Pen - Front Screen

Is the s pen not supposed to work on the front screen?. Well, that just stinks! Maybe they will fix it in an update. It's not a software thing, it requires hardware for the pen to function, it's based on Wacom tech and requires a Wacom digitizer layer in the screen itself.
Android Central

With all the power of Google, why have they not designed a good alternative Music organizer?

I think that's the plan, PowerAmp and load my existing iTunes Music Artist folders to a Music folder on my Pixel 6 (mostly M4A files). I jumped from a 1984 Dodge pickup to a 2022 4Runner and thought Toyota might have had time to develop a decent head unit by now. I was sorely mistaken. It feels more like something out of 2002, not 2022! I have only used Android Auto once before, so assuming it will be better at navigating my phone than the head unit's stock Windows Millennium grade software is at navigating my iPod.
Android Central

Wearable: can I ask here? Best under $200

I want to buy a wearable to measure the basics such as, oxygen, heart rate, atrial fibrillation, sleep, and so on. I'm on Android, so no Apple watch for me. I thought the new Google Pixel Watch could be a good candidate, but I see there are several drawbacks: short battery life, it requires a Fitbit subscription for some features, etc.
Android Central

Purchasing devices from Best Buy

Walking in with your trade in, and out with your new phone in your hand can't be beat.. the only way I'll do it from now on. No more shipping, praying, and waiting. That does sound like a safer and less worrisome course of action!. I used to prefer that,...
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy