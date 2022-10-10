ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

WVNews

No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
troytrojans.com

Women’s Golf Slides Down Standings on Final Day in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Troy University women's golf team slid two spots on Tuesday during the final day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Ark., to finish 10th overall. Senior ShaeLee Scarberry finished the tournament tied for seventh. Freshman Laura Fangmeyer had the best day for Troy...
TROY, AL
WSFA

ASU, Mississippi Valley State set for Saturday matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are 3-3 and the Delta Devils are 0-6 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not reading...
MONTGOMERY, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game

Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
TUSKEGEE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee

When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
troytrojans.com

Brooks Takes Home Offensive Player of the Week Honor

TROY, Ala. – Following a weekend in which she totaled 30 kills, and became the 12th player in Troy volleyball program history to reach 1,000 career kills, Julia Brooks has been named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week, the league announced Tuesday. "Julia put a lot of pressure...
TROY, AL
WAPT

JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
JACKSON, MS
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
thehornettribuneonline.com

University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification

Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
TUSKEGEE, AL

