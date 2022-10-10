Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
troytrojans.com
Women’s Golf Slides Down Standings on Final Day in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. – The Troy University women's golf team slid two spots on Tuesday during the final day of the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Ark., to finish 10th overall. Senior ShaeLee Scarberry finished the tournament tied for seventh. Freshman Laura Fangmeyer had the best day for Troy...
WSFA
ASU, Mississippi Valley State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are 3-3 and the Delta Devils are 0-6 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not reading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Saban broke Tennessee once. He could do it again on Saturday.
Football time in Tennessee. Third Saturday in October. Leaves changing. The colors red and orange blending and clashing. It’s coming fast, and it can’t get here soon enough. For the first time in ages, Alabama and Tennessee are going to play a game of American football that will not arrive at the opening kickoff as a foregone conclusion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reflects on interference being a factor in final play against Alabama
Jimbo Fisher admits that the final play against Alabama could have been called interference. “They all can. That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that,” Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. As the Aggies have a bye week this...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Central State to faceoff Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Central State Marauders will faceoff Saturday evening. The game was moved to the capital city amid construction delays at Tuskegee’s Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 4-2, while Central State is 2-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 15,...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To’o To’o describes 'another game on the road' at Tennessee
When undefeated No. 3 Alabama (6-0) heads to fellow undefeated No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), it’s going to bring an array of emotions for Henry To’o To’o. The Alabama linebacker began his career as a member of the Vols. To’o To’o is excited for the primetime matchup and the opportunity to add another chapter to the storied rivalry.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Anderson Jr. deflects fan, media criticism of Alabama's struggles: 'We're still the standard'
Will Anderson Jr. said he blocks out the fan and media criticism of Alabama’s struggles this season, and instead focuses on the task at hand. So while fans and media may focus on close calls against Texas and Texas A&M, Anderson said Alabama is still playing to its goal.
troytrojans.com
Brooks Takes Home Offensive Player of the Week Honor
TROY, Ala. – Following a weekend in which she totaled 30 kills, and became the 12th player in Troy volleyball program history to reach 1,000 career kills, Julia Brooks has been named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week, the league announced Tuesday. "Julia put a lot of pressure...
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Arkansas farmers affected as Mississippi River levels continue to drop
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.— As Mississippi River levels continue to head toward a record low, farmers in Mississippi County, Arkansas, have no way to ship their products down the river. Like every other farmer rushing to get crops out of the ground, Dino Pirani knows he’s at the mercy of the Mississippi River, just three miles […]
wdhn.com
Local organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow says prisoners...
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Montgomery sanitation truck hit during shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has detained several “persons of interest” in connection to a Thursday afternoon shooting that caused damage to a city-owned sanitation truck. One person was also injured, though a police spokesperson said it was not from a gunshot wound. Details are...
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Comments / 0