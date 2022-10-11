Read full article on original website
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
Merck (MRK) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $91.74 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Insiders Were Right: TXRH Makes New 52-Week High
In trading on Friday, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) touched a new 52-week high of $97.03/share. That's a 41.48% rise, or $28.45 per share from the 52-week low of $68.58 set back on 05/24/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TXRH stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MUFG, USB, FRC, MS, WFC
Financial stocks were finishing lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping around 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.4%. Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $19,226, while...
Technology Sector Update for 10/14/2022: GTLB,VSAT,SYTA,LASE
Technology stocks trimmed a portion of the Friday declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 3.6% this afternoon. In company news, GitLab (GTLB) dropped over 12% after Goldman Sachs Friday lowered its price target for shares of the software development...
Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2022: NVOS,NVO,FMTX,IMRA
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 0.8%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.3%. In company news, Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) plunged Friday, at one point sinking almost 59% to a...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.1% on the day, and up 49.86% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 94.22% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 61.16% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $64.31, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had...
OPEN, MTTR: 2 Tech Stocks Caught in the Housing Market’s Wake
If any market segment epitomized the concept of Wall Street giving and later taking away, it would be real estate. Once one of the hottest arenas, the housing market cooled substantially from its earlier bonanza phase. Fundamentally, the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a hawkish monetary policy imposes significant headwinds. Not only that, two tech stocks highly dependent on housing sentiment – OPEN and MTTR – may incur continued volatility.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $49.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading,...
CSX (CSX) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
CSX (CSX) closed the most recent trading day at $27.31, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the freight...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed at $47.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares...
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $35.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
