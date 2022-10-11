OXFORD, Ohio— The RedHawks fell in a three-set match Saturday evening against Eastern Michigan, 22-25, 17-25, 16-25. Miami scored the first four points of the match. Three kills from Abby Stratford and a service ace from Gentry Warrick sparked the 4-0 run. The Eagles attempted to close the gap, but Miami held strong. A kill from Hayden Hicks and yet another service ace from Warrick extended the lead to 12-7. Eastern Michigan stayed within reach, tying the game at 17-17. The Eagles went on to close the set with a 25-22 win.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO