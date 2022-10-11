ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RedHawks Drop Second Match of the Weekend to EMU

OXFORD, Ohio— The RedHawks fell in a three-set match Saturday evening against Eastern Michigan, 22-25, 17-25, 16-25. Miami scored the first four points of the match. Three kills from Abby Stratford and a service ace from Gentry Warrick sparked the 4-0 run. The Eagles attempted to close the gap, but Miami held strong. A kill from Hayden Hicks and yet another service ace from Warrick extended the lead to 12-7. Eastern Michigan stayed within reach, tying the game at 17-17. The Eagles went on to close the set with a 25-22 win.
RedHawks in First After Day One of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Miami University golf team is tied for first place after the first two rounds of North Carolina State's Wolfpack Intercollegiate. Along with Lipscomb, the RedHawks shot a team score of four under par on the day. Cameron Pero and Jack Ebner led the RedHawks and are in the top 10 individually, shooting three under par and two under par, respectively.
RedHawks Defeat Kent State, 2-1

OXFORD, Ohio – On Friday afternoon the Miami University field hockey team downed Kent State University 2-1. The win brings the RedHawks to 4-1 in the Mid-American Conference and 8-6 overall. The loss drops the Golden Flashes to 4-1 in MAC competition and 6-6 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. After...
