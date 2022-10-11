ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines

Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
mauinow.com

Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday

The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
mauinow.com

New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
mauinow.com

MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday

The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
Chris Benjamin
mauinow.com

Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13

The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
mauinow.com

Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests

A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
thisweekhawaii.com

Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch

Come one come all to Maui’s Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch! It is open October 1-31, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Gates close at 3:45pm Daily. Check out their huge variety of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes,, flowers and succulent pumpkins and plants available to purchase. Entry fee is...
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
KGUN 9

Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ

