Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
mauinow.com
Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars,...
mauinow.com
Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday
The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
mauinow.com
West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts General Candidates Night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a General Candidates Night, tonight, Oct. 13, 2022. The event features a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, followed by the program which begins at 5 p.m., and a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Akakū. Organizers...
mauinow.com
New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools
Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
mauinow.com
MEO Hāna office reopens Thursday
The Hāna office of Maui Economic Opportunity, located in the Hāna Community Center, will reopen Thursday, Oct. 13, for in-person business after being closed for renovations nearly two years ago. The office in the Maui County facility is located at 5101 Uakea Road and is open 7:45 a.m....
mauinow.com
$1.75M to address statewide nursing faculty shortage, includes 3 positions at UHMC
Gov. David Ige has released $1.75 million for 39 new instructor positions to help address Hawaiʻi’s severe nursing faculty shortage and to support University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs statewide. The funding release includes enough to fund three positions at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului.
mauinow.com
$1.9M awarded to UH Maui College and UH Mānoa to promote food and ag science
The US Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded $1.9 million in federal funding to programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The funding, which aims to promote and strengthen Alaska Native-Serving and Native Hawaiian-Serving...
mauinow.com
Maui police host recruitment hiring seminar, Oct. 13
The Maui Police Department will host a Police Officer Recruitment Hiring Seminar at the Wailuku Police Station on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about the hiring process, scheduling, academy preparation, salary and benefits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to...
mauinow.com
Maui Halloween lineup: Lahaina parade, costume contests
A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October. Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street. The...
mauinow.com
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Oct. 13-19
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 13-19, find our comprehensive listing here. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and special guest Gypsy Pacific perform swing, Dixieland and jazz, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The...
thisweekhawaii.com
Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch
Come one come all to Maui’s Kula Country Farms Pumpkin Patch! It is open October 1-31, 2022 from 9am to 4pm. Gates close at 3:45pm Daily. Check out their huge variety of cooking pumpkins, mini pumpkins, squashes,, flowers and succulent pumpkins and plants available to purchase. Entry fee is...
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Department of Education highlights Molokaʻi’s Kaunakakai Elementary for double-digit improvement
The Hawaii State Department of Educationʻs annual Strive HI Performance System results from the 2021-22 school year show gains in academic performance across core subject areas and improvements in student success indicators, according to a press release from the department. The data reflects the first full school year of...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It was heartbreaking': Churchgoers hope to rebuild after losing beloved Hana church to fire
Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The candidates for Governor are accusing...
KGUN 9
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
Comments / 2