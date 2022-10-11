Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.

