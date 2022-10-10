ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Games Three, Four, and Five first pitch times announced

By John Vicari
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND - The Guardians will receive the primetime treatment for their American League Divisional Series matchup against the New York Yankees.

Games Three and Four will be at Progressive Field. Saturday October 15th will be Game Three, with first pitch at 7:37 p.m. Game Four on Sunday October 16th will start at 7:07 p.m.

A fifth and final game would be back in the Bronx, New York on Monday October 17th. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. Both games four and five are if necessary.

The Guardians two games to none wild card sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend saw two 12:07 starts.

For tonight’s game one both team’s lineups have been revealed.

