nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
FSU football: 2023 commit Vandrevius Jacobs earns composite four star
Longtime 2023 FSU football wide receiver commit, Vandrevius Jacobs is a player we felt had been underrated for a long time. Jacobs had a three-star (.8628) ranking when he committed to the Noles in June 2021. He was the His nickname is “All Day Dre” because he consistently catches everything...
Swinney ‘Wanted to Vomit’ After Watching Last Year’s FSU Game
When he went back and watched last year’s Florida State game, Dabo Swinney felt a little sick.
Swinney and Tigers Excited to Return to FSU; Plus Injury Update
For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time national television audience on ABC when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game
A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
ecbpublishing.com
Jeanette Miller Thomas
Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
fsunews.com
FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business
FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
JamBase
Gov’t Mule & Mike Campbell Have A ‘Breakdown’ In Tallahassee
Gov’t Mule continued a run of shows with support from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with a concert in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night. Once again Campbell, the former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers/current Fleetwood Mac guitarist, came out to assist Mule on a pair of covers. Campbell,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jeremy Miller missing
The family of Jeremy Miller asks that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Jeremy Miller, to contact his family at 850-264-3302, or the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100. Jeremy Miller, 47, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slender build. Last known contact with him...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Karl to move south in Bay of Campeche
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Karl maintains its pattern of slow movement while showing more opportunities to strengthen late Wednesday. Karl is located about 240 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and, for the time being, is moving north at 2 mph. Highest winds increased to 60 mph Wednesday...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
Sneads PD has second officer-involved shooting in 3 months
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads. Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving. A Sneads officer […]
WCTV
Sheriff: suspect injured after shootout with police officer near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with a police officer near Sneads early Thursday. Jackson County sheriff Don Edenfield says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is protocol with an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff says his deputies were...
Citrus County Chronicle
WHS teacher leveling up
Christina Deibler, an alum and current teacher at Wakulla High School, is accomplishing remarkable things in and outside of her classroom. As a third-year teacher of Business and Technology, she provides students in her classes with the education to become certified project managers, innovators, web designers, social media managers and entrepreneurs.
