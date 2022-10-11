Read full article on original website
Florida Teen Attacked By Shark Reunites With Flight Crew That Cared For, Transported Her
On June 30 of 2022, Addison Bethea, of Perry, Florida, was attacked by a shark while scalloping off of Keaton Beach. Addison was scalloping when she was bitten by a shark estimated to be about 9 feet in length. The shark was aggressive and attacked
franklincounty.news
Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
ecbpublishing.com
Jeanette Miller Thomas
Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
Florida man fatally stabs victim after he ‘disrespected him’, deputies say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been stabbed “two or three times,” according to WTXL. “When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab...
greenepublishing.com
Farm Tour 2022: A free family weekend October 15-16
The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.
WCTV
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Deputies say a man was stabbed to death outside a Tallahassee Walgreens by a suspect who felt he had been “disrespected.”. Leon County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Tallahassee (FL) Firefighters Injured When Fire Engine Collides With Dump Truck
Leon County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon that a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck had occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road. The sheriff’s office posted two photos but no other details were released.
WCTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission made a major investment in funding for several community programs with a focus on reducing gun violence and supporting at risk communities. Wednesday the city commission voted unanimously to pass their gun violence intervention plan. The city and Leon County will be...
usf.edu
Judges reject a protective order for Florida's health department in COVID data case
In backing a Leon County judge, the appeals court panel said the department had not demonstrated that the decision “would result in irreparable harm.”. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected an attempt by the Florida Department of Health to prevent a deposition in a case about providing COVID-19 data.
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
