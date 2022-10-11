Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Rezvani Vengeance Debuts As A $249,000 Military-Inspired SUV Based On The Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade has an unmistakable presence, but it’s unrecognizable here as the Rezvani Vengeance. Looking like a security vehicle designed for escorting third-world dictators, the Vengeance is a military-inspired SUV that features angular lines and bloated bodywork. The front end is all-new and has a slender grille that...
2 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a great SUV option. However, here are 2 things Consumer Reports hates about the Grand Cherokee. The post 2 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Save With the Cheaper 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe
The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe has unique upgrades. But most importantly, it has a lower price than the regular Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The post Save With the Cheaper 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
Consumer Reports.org
2024 Chevrolet Trax Grows in Size, Not Price
Chevrolet is bringing back the Trax as a compact, entry-level SUV for the 2024 model year after skipping 2023. The primary selling point of the new Trax is that it won’t cost stacks: A starting price of just $21,495 (including a destination fee) puts it in the same company as much smaller crossovers, including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost?
If you want a fully-loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT, you'll have to opt for the Mustang GT Premium and its leather seats, infotainment system, and driver aid tech. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Mustang GT Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Is There a New Jeep Grand Wagoneer for 2023?
Here are the major changes coming for the second year of this full-size SUV. The post Is There a New Jeep Grand Wagoneer for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Still Crushes as the Best-Selling PHEV
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is undefeated as the best-selling PHEV. See why people pick the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe over the competition. The post The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Still Crushes as the Best-Selling PHEV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan
The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan
Despite its fuel efficiency and affordable starting price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has four qualities that annoyed Consumer Reports test drivers. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Jeep Wrangler Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Bronco
Find out which 3 off-road SUVs and trucks can replace your Jeep Wrangler better than a Ford Bronco right now. The post 3 Jeep Wrangler Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Bronco appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is There a New Jeep Wrangler for 2023?
Here are all the changes for the latest model year of the iconic SUV. The post Is There a New Jeep Wrangler for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks
The 2024 Ford Mustang starts the S650 generation of pony cars. However, the soon-to-be-discontinued 2023 Chevy Camaro is a tough act to topple. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500: All Available Engine Options
We've got the full lineup of 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500HD engine options. The post 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500: All Available Engine Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
