Cars

CarBuzz.com

$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models

The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Jeep Cherokee#Audio Files#Rivian#Buick Enclave#Mercedes Benz C Class
Consumer Reports.org

2024 Chevrolet Trax Grows in Size, Not Price

Chevrolet is bringing back the Trax as a compact, entry-level SUV for the 2024 model year after skipping 2023. The primary selling point of the new Trax is that it won’t cost stacks: A starting price of just $21,495 (including a destination fee) puts it in the same company as much smaller crossovers, including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars

The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M5 Spied Preparing To Become PHEV Performance Sedan

The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This fresh batch of spy shots catches one testing in Munich. This M5 wears a full-body camouflage wrap but has the production-ready lights at the front. The concealment thoroughly covers the nose, but a portion of the wide grille is visible. A panel is riveted to the center of the hood. It's not clear what the company might be hiding there.
CARS

