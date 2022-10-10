ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Louisiana#The Devil#The Shack#Freaky
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Wild Black Bear Helps Itself to Unguarded Pumpkin

Halloween is the season most associated with the giving away of candy, but it appears that the wildlife want in on the free goodies. Recently (Tuesday, October 11th, 2022), YouTube channel, ViralHog, shared a video of black bear in Canton, Connecticut, that was caught on a Ring security camera helping itself to pumpkin left on a doorstep.
CANTON, CT
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy