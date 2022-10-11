Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
US News and World Report
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
US News and World Report
Putin Says No Need for Massive New Strikes on Ukraine
ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
US News and World Report
Russian Women Pay the Price in Protests Against Putin's War
LONDON (Reuters) - Women in Russia make up a rising proportion of those being detained in protests against President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, data show, as many Russian men fear being sent to the frontlines if they demonstrate. Court documents also show more women in Moscow...
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
US News and World Report
Argentine Judge Says Rest of Detained Venezuela Air Crew Can Leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said Judge...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
African Union Chair Calls for Ethiopia Truce, Peace Talks
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region and urged parties in the two-year-old conflict to agree to direct peace talks. The Ethiopian government and its allies have been fighting Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Zamfara State Orders Media to Close for Covering Political Rally
KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria ordered five media outlets to close on Sunday after they covered a political rally for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities. The order to close came after Governor Bello...
US News and World Report
Turkish Authorities Not Involved With Migrants at Greek Border -Deputy Minister
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday. "As you couldn't find one single case of a human rights violation by Turkey, you just seek to expose...
US News and World Report
Belarus Says to Host Just Under 9,000 Russian Troops
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry in Minsk on Sunday said just under 9,000 Russian troops would be stationed in Belarus as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders. "The first troop trains with Russian servicemen who are part of the (regional grouping) began to arrive...
US News and World Report
Blaze, Shots Heard From Prison in Iran Capital Amid Protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital, injuring at least nine people, according to state media. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report
Abducted Mayor, Officials in Northern Mexico Freed, Governor Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The mayor of a small northern Mexican town and a group of local officials kidnapped by armed men have been freed, the governor of the border state of Coahuila said on Saturday. Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila, was abducted with eight other people on Friday...
US News and World Report
Aid Worker Killed in Air Strike in Ethiopia's Tigray Region, IRC Says
NAIROBI (Reuters) - An aid worker was among three people killed during an air strike on the town of Shire in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the International Rescue Committee said on Saturday. The aid worker, who worked for IRC's health and nutrition team, died of injuries sustained while delivering assistance...
US News and World Report
At Least 11 Killed, 15 Wounded in Attack at Russia Military Training Ground
(Reuters) -At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of...
US News and World Report
Iranian Officials Say Tehran Prison Blaze Killed 4 Inmates
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. The dramatic scenes of the nighttime fire have reverberated across Iranian social media. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy Hospitalized 'As a Precaution' After Not Feeling Well
(Reuters) -U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said. The Democrat from Vermont was expected to undergo tests and "remain overnight for observation," his office said in a written...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Forces Repelled Ukrainian Advances in Several Regions
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy. The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified. Russia also said it was continuing air...
