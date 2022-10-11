Read full article on original website
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye reveals training accident with pro Amy Dowden
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye and Amy Dowden have well and truly been in the wars this series. Last seen performing the Cha Cha Cha in marvellous Movie Week – pun absolutely intended – they walked the National Television Awards red carpet together yesterday (October 13) where Digital Spy quizzed them on training accidents.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
Boulet Brothers' Dragula releases new trailer for Titans all-star series
A terrifying look at the Boulet Brothers' new Titans series of Dragula has been revealed in a new trailer. The clip gives fans a look at the returning contestants in the upcoming series, with the Brothers declaring there is "still more fight left in their rotten little bones". They also...
EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
Emma Watson lines up unexpected TV special
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has lined up an unexpected TV special. The actress will appear in CBS's Pickleball Tourney, a new comedy special where a number of celebrities will compete in the sport in aid of Comic Relief US. Overseen by Stephen Colbert, the show will also feature Will...
Hollyoaks: The Way Olivia Treats Prince!
The way Olivia speaks and even puts down Prince at times comes across emotionally abusive to me alot similar to Geoff starred off in Coronation Street l! But not surprisingly under Lucy Allan that it's not into a big storyline as only men can do wrong in her eyes 🙁
Home and Away star Ethan Browne shares personal connection to death storyline
Home and Away star Ethan Browne has opened up about the importance of portraying Māori culture respectfully on screen, revealing his personal connection to Ari Parata's death storyline. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Browne (who plays Tane Parata) discussed filming the Māori funeral scenes (tangi) for his on-screen brother and...
Riddiculous - ITV
Ranvir Singh takes on the role of quizmaster in this rapid, ruthless, and totally Riddiculous new show. Three teams of two will go head-to-head, answering a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions before facing a mind-bending riddle, set by the show’s very own Riddlemaster, Henry Lewis, star of The Play that Goes Wrong.
Your Views On The 1980s Comedy Film, Clue?....
How many of you have seen the comedy film, Clue and what did you think of it?. Its from 1985 and its about a bunch of different people all invited to a mansion for a dinner with a mysterious host. None of the guests know each other or why they...
Gogglebox announces schedule change for next week
Gogglebox has announced that there has been a change in schedule for next week – and only next week – and it will air on Saturday, October 22, instead of Friday, October 21. At the end of tonight's (October 14) episode, it was confirmed that Gogglebox is going...
EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...
Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
Do you miss the danceathons?
Yes, the Lindy Hop a Thon was disastrous- the camera work was awful and the judges caused chaos- it was hilarious; but Lindy-hop aside, this was always an interesting dance to watch so that you could really compare and contrast them seeing them all on the floor at the same time.
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Over 90 episodes of Desert Island Discs rediscovered
Including episodes with Bing Crosby, Ronnie Corbett, Dennis Goodwin & Bob Monkhouse David Hockney & many more. Article: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63215698. The Bing Crosby edition is on Radio 4 Extra on Sunday at 1000, repeated 2100 and next Thursday at 1100 with James Stewart in the same slots the week after. I assume more to follow but schedules don't go any further yet.
What are your thoughts on Paddy Bever winning the Rising Star award
He acts exactly the same way as he does in real life and has the same mannerisms and the way he pauses for five seconds then takes an age to say something. I cant believe he won over people who have actually got acting talent. Is that what it takes to win an award these days by playing yourself. It is like Coronation Street must win something because it is a ITV soap.
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
