Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Oct. 10)
Every Monday during the 2022 football season, SBLive Idaho will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 5A to Class 1A. Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 10) as compiled by SBLive Sports reporters Brandon Walton and Todd Milles. IDAHO FOOTBALL ...
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana high school football standings
Bozeman; 5-0; 5-2 Bozeman Gallatin; 4-1; 6-1 SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal. 406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings. High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to...
Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 7
Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander) (Note: If you ...
kvnutalk
4A Girls Soccer Scoreboard – Oct. 12, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
Scores from the 1st round of the 4A girls soccer tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. – The Logan High Grizzlies advance to face #1 Mountain Crest on Saturday, Oct. 15th at 1 p.m. in Hyrum. #4 Green Canyon 8. #13 Pine View 0. – The Green Canyon Wolves advance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 11-15, 2022
Two weeks of the regular season remain in the Wyoming High School volleyball season. Week 8 is comprised of numerous conference matches and a handful of non-conference matches. For the first time this season, there are no tournaments on the schedule. Games are from Tuesday through Saturday. The schedule for...
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem leads in 3A while West Side reclaims 2A top spot in latest media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild week in high school football action led to some major shuffling in this week's High School Football Media Polls. 2A saw the most movement, with West Side taking the top spot by one point over Bear Lake, even though the Bears won their head-to-head matchup and garnered more first-place votes. Aberdeen and North Fremont sit third and fourth, respectively.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep's Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 3-9)
Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 3-9 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Olivia ...
Comments / 0