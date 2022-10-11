Day two of IMEX22 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Las Vegas kicked off with a keynote address by Shane Feldman, founder of Count Me In, who stressed the importance of creating an inclusive experience at meetings. Like many in the audience, he is a frequent flier. “In 2019, I had more airtime than most pilots,” Feldman said, articulating how he learned invaluable lessons in facilitating inclusion through interacting with people from different cultures.

