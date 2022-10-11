Read full article on original website
Meg Baird announces new album Furling
Meg Baird has announced a new album titled Furling, her first full-length solo LP since 2015’s Don’t Weigh Down the Light. It’s scheduled to arrive on January 27 via her long-time label, Drag City, and its lead single, “Won’t You Follow Me Home?,” is out now alongside a shadowy visual treatment courtesy of Rachael Cassells.
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young 2023
When We Were Young, the pop-punk and emo festival trading on 2000s nostalgia, has announced its line-up for 2023. Green Day and the newly reunited classic line-up of Blink-182 will headline with 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, and Good Charlotte also on the bill. In addition to the headliners...
Watch Plains’ “Hurricane” video, directed by SNL’s Aidy Bryant
Plains, the collaborative project from Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield, have shared a video for new song "Hurricanes." The track will appear on Plains' album I Walked With You Aways, out this Friday, and comes with a video directed by Shrill and S.N.L. star Aidy Bryant. The video pays homage to Loretta Lynn's 70's TV performances and can be seen below.
Song You Need: MSPAINT’s “ACID” is a synth-punk carousel
As far as band names go, MSPAINT isn't incompatible with the sound of the Mississippi four-piece. The scraggly, serrated sound of their 2020 self-titled EP sounds like it could have been drawn with a mouse in the titular vintage graphics program. Rooted in hardcore, MSPAINT add synths – usually either funereal or keyed-up to resemble the death rattle of the machines that created them – providing a considerable amount of texture to their buzzing tracks.
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop. “Soul Train Awards” nominees, selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders, performers, and presenters, will be announced at a later date. BET also said it will adhere to local COVID-19 protocols in cooperation with Las Vegas county officials. Last year’s “Soul Train Awards” were held in New York, at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre, co-hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as...
Cypress Hill and System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Are ‘Reppin’ the City’ as They Link Up for LAFC ‘Banger’
Soccer’s the common denominator here. The “intoxicating and infectious” energy of Los Angeles Football Club brought System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian and Cypress Hill’s B-Real to link up for a “banger” produced by DJ Flict. Rolling Stone premieres the video for “Reppin’ the City,” the amped-up soundtrack for the L.A. team’s playoff run. “It all starts with the will to win/Settle in/We on a quest to be Champion/Let’s begin,” B-Real raps over an EDM-meets-hard rock beat as he incorporates the Spanish stadium chants into the song’s lyrics. “Dale! Dale! Dale! Black and Gold. There ain’t nothing like the fever...
Blink-182 IS BACK, Announces New Single This Friday, New Album, & New Tour
THEY’RE COMING, BY GOD. I know we focus mainly on country music here at Whiskey Riff, but when one of the greatest and most influential punk rock bands of all time announces they’re getting back together, you spread the damn news…. And we’re talking about Blink-182. I...
withguitars.com
EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender
Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
Listen to Weyes Blood’s new epic road song, ‘Grapevine’
Weyes Blood has released a brand new single ‘Grapevine’. Check it out below. Taken from her forthcoming album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’, set for release November 18 via Sub Pop, Weyes Blood’s latest single is an epic road song set along the famed stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5.
The Backseat Lovers announce UK dates and new music with ‘Slowing Down’
The Backseat Lovers return to the UK & Ireland for their biggest shows to date and release…. 2,300-capacity London date at the historic O2 Kentish Town Forum amongst seven new UK & Ireland live dates announced for fast-rising Utah DIY heroes. After releasing coming-of-age songs of high emotion, Growing/Dying and...
Song You Need: Surf Gang go where the waves are
Listening to Surf Gang always feels (to me, a 28-year-old music journalist who peaked freshman year of high school) like eavesdropping on a subway conversation between some very cool teens on their way to do some drugs I’ve never heard of at a club below an abandoned Supreme distribution warehouse. Indeed, the only time I’ve seen Surf Gang out in full force was at a summer 2021 party in a massive Williamsburg parking lot full of construction equipment and Yeshiva school buses. I can safely say I’ve never felt older in a live music context, but in the best possible way.
'90s rap icon Cypress Hill plays Tampa Hard Rock on Sunday
DJ Lord will spin in Ybor City after the show.
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
NPR
BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel
On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
