Florida State

ABC 15 News

Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
ALPINE, AZ
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud

We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?

Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Popular Science

Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady

There is some good news for Idaho’s wolf population. Early data shows that numbers appear to be holding steady at around 1,250 wolves, even after a 2021 change in regulations that allowed for expanded seasons for killing wolves (including year-round wolf trapping on private property) and methods of eliminating the predator. These methods include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, using night-vision equipment with a permit, using bait and dogs, and allowing hunting from motor vehicles.
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Survey Says Montana is One of the Very Best States for Fishing

It could be argued that if you come up with the right criteria, you can manipulate a survey a lot of different ways. Not suggesting that was the case here, given there wouldn't be much to gain by doing so. But just one of 22 different metrics really gave Montana an edge on being evaluated as a United States fishing mecca. I wish the fish I did NOT catch on Saturday had been made aware of this survey, but oh, well.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone

A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
MONTANA STATE

