Shanksville, PA

abc23.com

New Johnstown Galleria Owner

After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard times in recent years, Leo Karruli said he saw the potential in the suburban Johnstown facility that will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this month.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Traditions celebrated during Fort Ligonier Days festival

“Honoring Historical Traditions” is the theme of this year’s three-day Fort Ligonier Days festival, which will kick off Friday with more than 300 food and crafter booths, live musical entertainment and tours of Ligonier’s reconstructed 18th-century fort. Food, crafts and wine-tasting will be available from 9 a.m....
LIGONIER, PA
WTAJ

16th annual PumpkinFest happening Saturday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available. This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Bogey at the Bedford County Humane Societ

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested

LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 50 cats and kittens rescued from Jeannette home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a home in Jeannette on Monday.Many are in poor condition from the lack of care, and a local animal rescue group says that's just the beginning of the issue.While Furry Felines captured about 45 of the animals, there are still many roaming the property. The group is asking for donations after saving the cats and kittens from a property on Gaskill Avenue.The problem is, at least 25 more cats are still roaming the property. Neighbors have been complaining about the smell coming from the house and believe someone is dumping cats...
JEANNETTE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown company using coal waste to make computer chips in state-funded program

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is getting state money to make computer chips from coal waste across the commonwealth, the company announced Thursday, Oct. 13 The company believes that the project could greatly boost the economy and national security. Chief Operating Officer George Appley said the company will extract rare earth elements […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local jeweler suing PNC Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
UNIONTOWN, PA

