PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a home in Jeannette on Monday.Many are in poor condition from the lack of care, and a local animal rescue group says that's just the beginning of the issue.While Furry Felines captured about 45 of the animals, there are still many roaming the property. The group is asking for donations after saving the cats and kittens from a property on Gaskill Avenue.The problem is, at least 25 more cats are still roaming the property. Neighbors have been complaining about the smell coming from the house and believe someone is dumping cats...

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO