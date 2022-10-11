Read full article on original website
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
Farmers Festival returns to Fairmont after two-year hiatus
FAIRMONT — Following the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, festivals and fairs are returning like flowers after a thaw, even as the year
Trunk or Treat Guide 2022
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, and surrounding counties are invited to send your events to Columbus County News for publication. Send your emails to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com.
Homecoming, other services set
On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church will have regular morning service. Pastor Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bri
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
Columbus County Agriculture Fair Parade Gallery
Couldn’t make it to the parade? We hope you enjoy these images from what is thought to be the largest fair parade ever in Columbus County.
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
New Hanover, Columbus counties experiencing power outage
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that over 300 people are without power in New Hanover and Columbus counties this morning. Portions of Druid Lane, Tattersalls Drive, Waverly Drive and Parham Drive in Wilmington. The area around Partridge Road and Cascade Road W in...
Many mourn life of Sammy Cox
LUMBERTON — Many continue to mourn the loss of Samuel “Sammy” Cox, a Lumberton man that devoted decades of his life to servi
Black women are walking toward better health in Columbus County. Here’s how to join them
Javonna Long’s life changed with just one step. Three years ago, Long joined a group of women for a walk around Whiteville in Columbus County. Now, she’s 30 pounds lighter and hopes others will join her in healthier living. Long is among more than 1 million people across...
Introducing the Pink Lady
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the newest permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office’s fleet of patrol vehicles. The Pink Lady is aptly named and decorated in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and serves as a reminder of those who have recovered, continue to fight, or have lost their lives to breast cancer.
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
