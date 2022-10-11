ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Trunk or Treat Guide 2022

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, and surrounding counties are invited to send your events to Columbus County News for publication. Send your emails to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Claudia Stack

The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022

The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
MAXTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored

Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover, Columbus counties experiencing power outage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Duke Energy Outage Map has listed that over 300 people are without power in New Hanover and Columbus counties this morning. Portions of Druid Lane, Tattersalls Drive, Waverly Drive and Parham Drive in Wilmington. The area around Partridge Road and Cascade Road W in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Introducing the Pink Lady

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the newest permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office’s fleet of patrol vehicles. The Pink Lady is aptly named and decorated in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and serves as a reminder of those who have recovered, continue to fight, or have lost their lives to breast cancer.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)

This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

