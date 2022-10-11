Read full article on original website
Citigroup chair says higher capital requirements for big banks could hurt lending
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) Chairman John Dugan said on Thursday higher capital requirements for big banks may curb lending and amplify a potential recession. "If you keep going and raise capital because of fear of things getting worse beyond what the risks are, you run the risk that banks will not be able to lend as much as they otherwise would to support the economy," Dugan told attendees at the Institute of International Finance conference in Washington.
Wells Fargo failing to protect customers from Zelle scams -Senator Warren
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) for failing to protect its customers from fraud and scams on Zelle, a digital payments platform owned by seven of the biggest U.S. banks. In a letter dated Oct. 6 but made public on Thursday,...
Custodia sues the Fed, alleging “favoritism” after it granted BNY Mellon a master account
BNY Mellon revealed the launch of its new Digital Asset Custody platform on Tuesday, noting that it was...
Tether eliminates all commercial paper exposure from its reserves
"This announcement comes as part of Tether's ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor protection at the core...
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat. Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the BoE would stop buying bonds as...
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
LME clearing house runs down default fund in BoE stress test
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The clearing house of the London Metal Exchange (LME) ran down nearly its entire default fund under a stress test of its base metals service, the Bank of England said on Thursday. The LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades in early...
Morgan Stanley to review Archegos report for British tycoon's lawsuit
(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Friday said it would review a report it produced for British regulators following Archegos Capital Management’s collapse to see if it should be provided to British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group in its €50 million ($48.7 million) lawsuit against the U.S. investment bank.
13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada
The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
Gold is a 2023 story, but these are the currencies to buy it in right now
(Kitco News) Gold is down 8% year-to-date, and there might not be enough momentum to reverse course this year. But that's only the case for gold priced in U.S. dollars, according to Pepperstone's head of research Chris Weston. Here are the currencies that should be on your radar. There's been...
Gold, silver down on technical selling, bearish outside market elements
Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday and feeling the heat of recently bearish outside markets that include rising U.S. bond yields and a strong U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices today added to the bearish cocktail for the metals. The near-term technical postures for gold and silver have turned more bearish recently, which is also inviting the shorter-term chart-based sellers. December gold was last down $11.30 at $1,674.70 and December silver was down $0.627 at $18.865.
Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
BlackRock profit beats as ETF demand holds up against market rout
Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout. The threat of a recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis...
FTSE falls as U.S. CPI data outweighs cheer from potential UK fiscal plan U-turn
Oct 13 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell for a seventh straight session on Thursday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data bolstered bets for aggressive rate hikes, overshadowing a boost from reports that the British government was discussing making changes to its fiscal plan. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) fell...
Bitcoin Oct. 13 chart alert - Weaker prices amid risk aversion
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower and hit a four-week low in early U.S. trading Thursday....
CPM Trade Signal - October 13, 2022
Prices as of 9:17 a.m. EDT Comex 13 October 2022 $1,655.00 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 13 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Gold prices have declined over the past few days following a strong U.S. September jobs report, released last Friday, and stronger than expected September U.S. inflation figures released today. A reduction in market concerns over the United Kingdom’s pension fund liquidity squeeze contributed to the reduction in interest in gold over these days. Gold prices have fallen around $57 from their peak to trough between 7 October, when the jobs report was released, and today.
Despite stagnant prices, institutions continue to show interest in blockchain technology
2021 saw the rise of many popular market sectors that caught the eye of institutions – including decentralized...
Futures up on higher gold, crude prices; U.S. inflation data awaited
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource heavy stock index on Thursday ticked higher, tracking gold and crude prices, with investors avoiding big bets ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. December futures on the S&P/TSX index rose 0.3% after five days of losses on...
Dollar at 24-year top on yen after U.S. yields jump; sterling choppy
Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar scaled new 24-year heights on the yen on Wednesday, breaching levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while investors in sterling were scratching their heads about the Bank of England's plans. The dollar reached as high as 146.39 yen in early Asia...
Swedish central bank's Breman says may need policy rate at high level for longer
STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden's policy rate may need to stay at a high level for longer than the current forecast made by Sweden's central bank, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Thursday. "I see that it could be preferable to stay at a higher policy rate rather than...
