Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities

A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future

(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit

Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth

In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI

