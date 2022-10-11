Read full article on original website
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
The Oakland Press
Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities
A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
Detroit sees record cruise ship activity in 2022. Here's what the season looked like
Cruise ships docked in Detroit more than 50 times during the 2022 season, a record and more than double the amount of dockings in Detroit in 2019, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority and a coalition of Midwest states, cruise lines and others said Friday. The announcement coincided with the final...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
michiganradio.org
Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners
Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Why Detroit may be the next Silicone Valley of apparel manufacturing
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing.
michiganchronicle.com
New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth
In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
New marijuana consumption lounge poised to open in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor could soon get a new marijuana consumption lounge on the books — and potentially the first with open doors. At a September meeting, Ann Arbor Planning Commission approved a marijuana consumption facility at 3860 Research Park Drive, a little more than a year after it approved a provisioning center at the same address.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the MDOT confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
WXYZ
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
fox2detroit.com
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
