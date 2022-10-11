Read full article on original website
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
Matheson expected to be out eight weeks for Canadiens
Mike Matheson is expected to be out eight weeks for the Montreal Canadiens because of an abdominal muscle strain. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't played since he was scratched ahead of Montreal's Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against Ottawa Senators on Oct. 6. The following day, the Canadiens said Matheson was taking...
NHL Morning Skate for October 16
* The Flames torched the Oilers with four goals in the opening 10:18 to earn a win in this season's first edition of the "Battle of Alberta" - a game that featured stunning similarities to the opening matchup of their 2022 Second Round series. * Kevin Fiala tallied three points...
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Caps Host Habs
The Capitals continue a busy early season stretch of hockey on Saturday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Saturday's contest with the Canadiens is the Caps' third in four nights at season's outset; they dropped a set of back-to-backs at home to Boston and in Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames
The Edmonton Oilers play their one-and-only Battle of Alberta of the regular season at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada & Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED, beginning at 8:00pm MT.
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With Ghost Energy
VEGAS (October 13, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights. "This partnership with GHOST Energy is an...
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
SAY WHAT: 'IT SHOWS MATURITY'
The buzz around the rink after a big win in the Battle of Alberta. "It's nice to contribute. That third one, I didn't really do anything, though. I just got my stick in the way (laughs)." ON CLOSING THE GAME OUT:. "The first period was good. We came out with...
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Los Angeles
In the first of eight back-to-backs this season, Seattle will look to close it out with the first win of this very young season. To do that, they will have to beat a defensively strong Los Angeles squad and continue to build on the positives from yesterday's overtime loss in Anaheim.
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
Lightning-Blue Jackets, Kings-Wild highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSOH, BSSUN, SN NOW) I'm expecting a...
Sharks, Blackhawks honor Wilson by wearing No. 24 for warmups
Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, longtime San Jose GM won Norris Trophy with Chicago. The Sharks 1st team captain and former GM, Doug Wilson was honored for his years of service to the organization before tonight's game. 07:00 •. It was the perfect night and the perfect opponent to honor...
Smashville Scope: October 14
It's been a busy couple of weeks in Smashville, with the Preds sweeping the Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague and returning to kick off their 2022-23 home slate at Bridgestone Arena. In case you missed any of the action, here's the latest:. Preds Feel the Bern.
LA Kings Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff
Changes include promotions for Nelson Emerson and Glen Murray, longtime executives within the front office. The LA Kings have promoted Nelson Emerson (Assistant General Manager), Glen Murray (Senior Director of Player Personnel) and Derik Johnson (Skills Coach), along with the addition of Andy Johnson (U.S. Scout) to the amateur scouting staff, Shane Bennett (Data Engineer) to the research and development group, and Sara Hickmann as Director of Mental Performance and Clinical Services. In addition, Aaron Cooney has been named Manager of Hockey Communications and Justin Cummings is the Hockey Communications Specialist.
