ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Sunnyside, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Wenatchee High School volleyball team will have a game with Sunnyside High School on October 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WENATCHEE, WA
Hanford Sentinel

Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned

Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
HANFORD, CA
Speedway Digest

Tied Championship Battle Collides With Short Track Shootout This Saturday at Madera Speedway

The battle for the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship and the best stock car drivers in the west collide in the Tenth Annual Short Track Shootout 150 at Madera Speedway this Saturday night. $10,000 will be on the line in the 150-lap season finale presented by Mission Foods. Champions will also be crowned in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models and INEX Bandoleros.
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverdale, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)

The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Mrs. Phillips from Kerman Middle School

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE) – A special needs teacher who cares about getting to know each one of her students is being honored as KSEE24’s educator of the week. The excitement filled Mrs. Emily Phillips’s special needs classroom at Kerman Middle School. She was nominated by one of her student’s parents who says “she never has to worry about her child in Mrs. Phillip’s class.
KERMAN, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Rebels#Nomma
clovisroundup.com

CUSD Superintendent Gives “State of the District” Address

The Clovis Unified School District held their annual State of the District breakfast at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday October 6th. The breakfast, starting at 7:30 in the morning, afforded the opportunity for speakers like Clovis Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’ Brien and also gave the district the opportunity to hand out a 2022 report to the community.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College

Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hanford Sentinel

Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival

HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
HANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy