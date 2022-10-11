Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Sierra Pacific beats Golden Bears as Homecoming royalty crowned
Sierra Paciﬁc High played its Homecoming football game against Immanuel High of Reedley at the Neighbor Bowl on Friday evening. The Eagles of Emmanuel High defeated the Golden Bears of Sierra Paciﬁc 28-7. At halftime, the royal couples were chosen and crowned. The 2022 Homecoming Junior Princess is...
SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: Clovis West remains firm at No. 1
Clovis West continued its mighty turnaround, defeating previously undefeated Clovis East 42-30 to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Golden Eagles, a season after going 4-8, are in control of their own destiny for the final three games of the regular season. The talk of the section this coming week ...
Tied Championship Battle Collides With Short Track Shootout This Saturday at Madera Speedway
The battle for the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship and the best stock car drivers in the west collide in the Tenth Annual Short Track Shootout 150 at Madera Speedway this Saturday night. $10,000 will be on the line in the 150-lap season finale presented by Mission Foods. Champions will also be crowned in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models and INEX Bandoleros.
Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)
The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Educator of the Week: Mrs. Phillips from Kerman Middle School
KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE) – A special needs teacher who cares about getting to know each one of her students is being honored as KSEE24’s educator of the week. The excitement filled Mrs. Emily Phillips’s special needs classroom at Kerman Middle School. She was nominated by one of her student’s parents who says “she never has to worry about her child in Mrs. Phillip’s class.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend
After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
clovisroundup.com
CUSD Superintendent Gives “State of the District” Address
The Clovis Unified School District held their annual State of the District breakfast at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Thursday October 6th. The breakfast, starting at 7:30 in the morning, afforded the opportunity for speakers like Clovis Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’ Brien and also gave the district the opportunity to hand out a 2022 report to the community.
GV Wire
Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College
Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
GV Wire
Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?
For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car has died, family confirms
A Hoover High student who was previously hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school has died, his family confirmed to Action News.
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival
HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
