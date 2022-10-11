ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Iran activists call for new mass protests as Biden voices support

Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as US President Joe Biden voiced his support for "the brave women of Iran". - 'Brave women of Iran' - The protesters drew support from the US president, who said he was "stunned" by the mass demonstrations, now in their fifth week.
PROTESTS

