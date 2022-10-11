OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University defeated the University of Texas Arlington 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23). UVU (10-7, 4-1) recorded 16 blocks on the night as Caleigh Vagana had a career night with ten kills and nine blocks, Tori Dorius added 11 kills with seven blocks, and Kazna Tanuvasa had 15 kills to lead UVU offensively. UTA (11-7, 3-3) was led by Brooke Townsend who had 15 kills.

