Orem, UT

gouvu.com

Vagana has a career night as UVU defeats UT Arlington

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University defeated the University of Texas Arlington 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23). UVU (10-7, 4-1) recorded 16 blocks on the night as Caleigh Vagana had a career night with ten kills and nine blocks, Tori Dorius added 11 kills with seven blocks, and Kazna Tanuvasa had 15 kills to lead UVU offensively. UTA (11-7, 3-3) was led by Brooke Townsend who had 15 kills.
Utah Valley hosts pair of key WAC matchups

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley women's volleyball team will host a pair of important conference matchups this week against UT Arlington on Oct 13 at 5:00 p.m. and Stephen F. Austin on Oct 15 at 11:00 a.m. The Wolverines are coming off a pair of victories last week against...
Wolverines racing at stacked Nuttycombe on Friday

OREM, Utah — The biggest test of the season awaits Utah Valley University cross country when the teams race this Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. The No. 19 UVU women are slated to compete against a field that includes 23 teams ranked in the USTFCCCA...
