On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Are you tired, stressed and overwhelmed? Changing finances makes it hard to pay your bills every month. You wonder how the conflict in the world will affect the bigger picture. You feel the growing divisions in your country, often dividing along political lines — you feel little hope for the world. Thankfully, you can begin your healing through the Enneagram. You don’t have to stay stuck in hopelessness and despair. You don’t have to pretend everything is good in the world. The answer lies in learning to access your nine motivations and three instincts with the Enneagram. The Enneagram gives us a map to inner wholeness. It reveals nine different motivations we all need to be healthy and shows you which one you get stuck in. It not only shows you where you get stuck, but it also offers you a way to freedom. Healing through the Enneagram can enhance your life. It also helps you find inner peace by teaching you how to strengthen your three biological drives (self-preservation, social and sexual), and this is what we will focus on in this article. When you are healthy in your Enneagram type and balanced in your instinctual drives, you will have all you need to stay grounded during turbulent times. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/3-simple-ways-to-find-peace-when-you-feel-utterly-out-of-sorts/ar-AA12Wjqa.

