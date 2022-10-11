ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list

Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
COLORADO STATE
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16

COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado. Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State. Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
Halloween Hike: Colorado’s Phantom Terrace Is Exposed, Scary, and Stunning

If you aren't afraid of heights, the Phantom Terrace hike is a Colorado hike for your bucket list - even if it's not for Halloween. This is a hike that offers some splendid views of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in south-central Colorado. The area is known for red hues emanating from the peaks at sunrise and sunset. It's gonna be work, but the end result will be some dazzling views.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition

Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
COLORADO STATE
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings

After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
COLORADO STATE
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

