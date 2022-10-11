Read full article on original website
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October, 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list
Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
This Is Colorado's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16
COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado. Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State. Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food...
20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan
We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S. Something that I've found out is one of...
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
On thin ice: What stories are Colorado's glaciers telling us?
As the saying goes, "A photo is worth a thousand words." In this case, it's worth many more. Colorado's glaciers may have looked grim this summer, but experts say there's much, much more to the story.
You’ll Never Believe What’s Predicted to Be Colorado’s Most Popular Halloween Costume
Halloween is a time to be free and personify your favorite characters, celebrities, animals, and more here in Colorado. Every year Coloradans think long and hard about what they want to dress up as on Halloween, and if you want a sneak preview as to who you can expect at your door on October 31st then keep reading.
Halloween Hike: Colorado’s Phantom Terrace Is Exposed, Scary, and Stunning
If you aren't afraid of heights, the Phantom Terrace hike is a Colorado hike for your bucket list - even if it's not for Halloween. This is a hike that offers some splendid views of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in south-central Colorado. The area is known for red hues emanating from the peaks at sunrise and sunset. It's gonna be work, but the end result will be some dazzling views.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition
Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
