Botox, or botulinum toxin, might be most popularly known as a treatment for wrinkles; it's a neurotoxic agent produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, and works by causing a mild, local paralysis. Botox prevents a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine from being released by the ends of neurons, where they meet muscles to control movement. Botox is sometimes used to treat a variety of medical conditions that involve tension and muscle movement, such as migraine headaches, excessive sweating, and eye twitching. It also has mood altering effects and has been known to relieve anxiety, depression, and mood swings in those with borderline personality disorder.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO