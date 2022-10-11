Shooting at Escalon Family Dollar store leaves one person in critical condition

Shooting at Escalon store leaves one person in critical condition 00:18

ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department.

Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

While police initially stated that the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a car heading west on Highway 120, those reports turned out to be inaccurate. Escalon police now say that the suspect ran out of the store and was last seen heading northbound on Mitchell Avenue.

Officers thoroughly canvassed the area but have not been able to find him.

As of Tuesday, Escalon police say the person shot remains in critical but stable condit

Escalon shooting suspect. Escalon PD

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.