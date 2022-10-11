Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Celebration of Life for Dennis Robert Otterson
Dennis Robert Otterson was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on November 17, 1945. In 1951, a sister Diane was born. He loved being a “big brother.” The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1955 and the California adventure began. Early years were spent with friends, many life-long, enjoying the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies
West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
TMZ.com
Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House
Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s
“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 7, 2022. The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Planned burn sends up flames, smoke in Santa Ynez Valley
A prescribed burn that aims to cut wildfire risk near Los Olivos is continuing as planned, fire officials said Wednesday.
A mild Tuesday on the coast with isolated chances of mountain rain
It's a mild day on the coast, but warm again for the interior. The post A mild Tuesday on the coast with isolated chances of mountain rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District are celebrating Hispanic culture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.
kclu.org
Body of missing Ventura County man found in Santa Monica Mountains
The search for a missing man in Ventura County has a grim ending. Jose Velasquez was last seen in the Thousand Oaks area in July. Someone saw him in the Janss Marketplace July 27. His van was later discovered parked in a Newbury Park neighborhood. A search failed to turn...
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected
Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
High-priced Ojai boarding school's ex-headmaster molested student at Thacher, lawsuit claims
A lawsuit was filed against the Thacher School, with a former student claiming she was expelled after she reported its headmaster stalked and molested her.
Santa Barbara Independent
Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill
Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
