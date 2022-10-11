ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

sierranewsonline.com

Celebration of Life for Dennis Robert Otterson

Dennis Robert Otterson was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on November 17, 1945. In 1951, a sister Diane was born. He loved being a “big brother.” The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1955 and the California adventure began. Early years were spent with friends, many life-long, enjoying the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground

There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Conductor Christopher Story VI Dies

West Coast Symphony Orchestra founder Christopher Story VI — a familiar sight for decades, baton in hand, conducting free annual concerts at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for Fiesta and Fourth of July, Bach by Candlelight, Mozart by Candlelight, and many other beloved community celebrations since 1966 — died this week.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
TMZ.com

Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House

Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home. Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000. Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just...
CARPINTERIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

First Look at the Menu and Interiors of Augie’s

“Part of the vision was to invest in State Street,” explains Augie’s general manager David Peszek about why tequila maker Augie Johnson chose the corner of State and Ortega for an upscale Mexican restaurant. Augie’s, which has soft-opened for happy hour (4-5:30 p.m.) and dinner, is aiming much higher than the usual rice-and-beans fare. The menu, which you can see below, is “authentic high-end Mexican cuisine with fresh, local ingredients,” says Peszek.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Police Department Swears in Eight New Officers￼

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 7, 2022. The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of eight new police officers. Chief Kelly Gordon swore in these officers last week. Six graduated from the Ventura County Criminal Justice Training Center and two are lateral officers from other California law enforcement agencies.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara business owner wants police to track down the man who stole an American flag outside his business. The theft was was captured on camera. It happened last weekend outside the Santa Barbara Signs shop on upper State Street. The owner and his team had moved into the former The post Man caught on camera ripping American flag from Santa Barbara Business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Malibu Times

Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected

Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Camarillo man. The body of 35-year-old Jose Velasquez was found around 6:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 3. Hikers discovered the body near the 2600 block of April Road in Agoura Hills, west of King Gillette Ranch. According to reports, the body was found wrapped in a […] The post Missing person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains; foul play suspected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill

Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

