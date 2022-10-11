ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Avery Journal-Times

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. reports Odell Beckham Jr. not a Rams' priority

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL-- sustained in the Super Bowl win with Los Angeles -- Beckham said Wednesday on Twitter that reunion is being overblown. "LA knows where...
ESPN

Sean McVay: Rams haven't made last offer to Odell Beckham Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted Wednesday that the contract offer the Los Angeles Rams made to him wasn't reflective of his worth, coach Sean McVay indicated he didn't think that would be the team's final offer. "LA knows where I wanted to be," Beckham...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
WKBN

Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury […]
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
FanSided

Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?

There’s a lot to be learned when listening to what opponents have to say leading up to their games with the Patriots. As the Browns and Patriots vie for a chance to finally reach a .500 record, players from both teams revealed insight regarding how they view the other team. But some of the more interesting sound bites came from the mouths of Cleveland players this week.
