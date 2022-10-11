Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Helen Watkins Passes Away at 85
Helen D. Watkins died on Oct. 5, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 85. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Cosmopolis, Wash. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Please share memories of Helen with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary...
northeastoregonnow.com
Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrgion Offering Drive-Through Meals
Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 N.W. Opal Place in Irrigon, is offering drive-through meals. Meals are to be picked up between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 541-922-3334 on Friday by 3 p.m. to reserve meals for pick-up the following Monday. Meals are $4 each for those 60...
northeastoregonnow.com
UEC Celebrates Members During National Cooperative Month
Umatilla Electric Cooperative is celebrating National Cooperative Month with the people who make it possible – UEC members. The co-op hosted member appreciation events on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Hermiston location and Thursday, Oct. 6 in Boardman. Attendees were served lunch by UEC employees and board members and were able to enjoy great weather and a variety of activities put together by the co-op.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Electric Cooperative Employees Taking Steps for the Cure
Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicked off in a big way last week at Umatilla Electric Cooperative. Employees of UEC are dressing up creatively in pink on Thursdays and participating in fund-raising activities throughout the month to support the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and their mission to help members of the community with breast cancer screening and treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northeastoregonnow.com
Echo Kiwanis Club to Host Oktoberfest at Echo Ridge Cellars
The Kiwanis Club of Echo will present their annual Oktoberfest fund-raising event this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St. The event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. and includes food, beer and wine, all-day music, activities for the whole family – and covered wagon rides around Echo. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction throughout the day.
northeastoregonnow.com
Beat Frequency to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend
Beat Frequency will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla County Fair Board Seeking Applications for 2023 Fair Court
The Umatilla County Fair is now accepting 2023 Fair Court applications. The deadline to apply is 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The program is available for females in 9th through 12th grade who reside and who are students in Umatilla County. Applications are available at the fair office and on...
northeastoregonnow.com
Woolery Project to Host 8th Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday in Ione
The Woolery Project, Inc. in Arlington is hosting their eighth annual Oktoberfest Auction and Dinner fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the American Legion Hall in Ione. The event goes from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and includes dinner, live music, dancing, prizes, and silent and live auctions. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door.
Comments / 0