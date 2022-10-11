Umatilla Electric Cooperative is celebrating National Cooperative Month with the people who make it possible – UEC members. The co-op hosted member appreciation events on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Hermiston location and Thursday, Oct. 6 in Boardman. Attendees were served lunch by UEC employees and board members and were able to enjoy great weather and a variety of activities put together by the co-op.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO