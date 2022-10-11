ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Helen Watkins Passes Away at 85

Helen D. Watkins died on Oct. 5, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 85. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Cosmopolis, Wash. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery. Please share memories of Helen with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Stokes Landing Senior Center in Irrgion Offering Drive-Through Meals

Stokes Landing Senior Center, 195 N.W. Opal Place in Irrigon, is offering drive-through meals. Meals are to be picked up between 12 and 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 541-922-3334 on Friday by 3 p.m. to reserve meals for pick-up the following Monday. Meals are $4 each for those 60...
IRRIGON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

UEC Celebrates Members During National Cooperative Month

Umatilla Electric Cooperative is celebrating National Cooperative Month with the people who make it possible – UEC members. The co-op hosted member appreciation events on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Hermiston location and Thursday, Oct. 6 in Boardman. Attendees were served lunch by UEC employees and board members and were able to enjoy great weather and a variety of activities put together by the co-op.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Electric Cooperative Employees Taking Steps for the Cure

Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicked off in a big way last week at Umatilla Electric Cooperative. Employees of UEC are dressing up creatively in pink on Thursdays and participating in fund-raising activities throughout the month to support the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and their mission to help members of the community with breast cancer screening and treatment.
HERMISTON, OR
Hermiston, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Echo Kiwanis Club to Host Oktoberfest at Echo Ridge Cellars

The Kiwanis Club of Echo will present their annual Oktoberfest fund-raising event this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Echo Ridge Cellars, 551 N. Thielsen St. The event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. and includes food, beer and wine, all-day music, activities for the whole family – and covered wagon rides around Echo. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction throughout the day.
ECHO, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Beat Frequency to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend

Beat Frequency will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Woolery Project to Host 8th Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday in Ione

The Woolery Project, Inc. in Arlington is hosting their eighth annual Oktoberfest Auction and Dinner fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the American Legion Hall in Ione. The event goes from 4:30 to 11 p.m. and includes dinner, live music, dancing, prizes, and silent and live auctions. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door.
ARLINGTON, OR

