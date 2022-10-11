ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna, UT

ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
ABC4

Utah man arrested after allegedly throwing ‘chemical-filled’ jars

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have arrested a man after he threw a glass jar of unknown chemicals into a common area of a Millcreek apartment complex resulting in four individuals being treated for symptoms. Albert Giron, 62, reportedly exited his apartment complex on Saturday, Oct. 8, and threw the glass jar into the center […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

SANDY PD: Stolen car chase turns foot pursuit after tires blow

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police Officers engaged in a stolen car chase that turned into a foot chase after responding to a vehicle burglary in process Tuesday. Police say officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress, spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects fled the scene and hit […]
SANDY, UT

