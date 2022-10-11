Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Gephardt Daily
Second suspect arrested in Salt Lake City motel shooting; victim critically wounded in argument over cigarette, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police say they have arrested the alleged gunman wanted in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a State Street motel. Joseph Marquez, 60, was taken into custody Wednesday, accused of shooting a 38-year-old man during an argument...
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man charged after allegedly robbing restaurant customer, returning to punch victim
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after police say he entered an eatery, stole a man’s phone, threw it back and left, then returned to punch his victim in the face. Suspect Oscar Valdez, 28, faces initial charges of...
Suspect in shooting outside Wasatch Inn taken into custody
The suspect who fled after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the Ballpark Neighborhood on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody
Taylorsville man allegedly attempted to drown roommate over rent
A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
ksl.com
Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
ksl.com
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald's knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald's, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan "Edwin" Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault. The investigation began...
ksl.com
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
Utah man arrested after allegedly throwing ‘chemical-filled’ jars
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have arrested a man after he threw a glass jar of unknown chemicals into a common area of a Millcreek apartment complex resulting in four individuals being treated for symptoms. Albert Giron, 62, reportedly exited his apartment complex on Saturday, Oct. 8, and threw the glass jar into the center […]
SANDY PD: Stolen car chase turns foot pursuit after tires blow
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police Officers engaged in a stolen car chase that turned into a foot chase after responding to a vehicle burglary in process Tuesday. Police say officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress, spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects fled the scene and hit […]
