gophersports.com
Gophers Complete Saturday Sweep of Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 10 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated Illinois in three sets, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers have now won seven in-a-row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini. Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills while Jenna Wenaas...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Dominates in Season-Opening Victories
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota women's and men's swimming and diving programs got the 2022-23 started on a strong note with dominant wins over Nebraska and South Dakota. The women took down their Big Ten foes, 203-96, and the Coyotes, 223.5-75.5, while the men bested USD 220-66. The Gopher women captured first place in 14 of the 16 events, while the men were victorious in 15 events.
gophersports.com
ITA Central Regional Day 3 Recap
STILLWATER, OKLA. – The University of Minnesota tennis team started day three of the ITA Central Regional Championship with the main doubles round of 16 and the consolation doubles round of 16. Anet Koskel and Zoey Weil claimed a 8-5 victory over Tamari Gagoshidze and Malkia Ngounoue of Kansas, advancing to the main doubles quarterfinals.
gophersports.com
Get to Know Jordan, Gopher Gymnastics’ Newest Team Member
MINNEAPOLIS – Gopher Gymnastics is happy to introduce their most recent addition to the team, Jordan. Through Team IMPACT, Jordan got acclimated with the gymnastics team and has now become a member of the team! On Saturday Jordan made it official, spending time with Gopher gymnasts and enjoying lunch.
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Mavericks in Barn Burner
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team picked up its second-straight sweep to open the season with a 9-4 win over Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. Minnesota (4-0-0) picked up right where they left off yesterday with three early goals to take a 3-1...
gophersports.com
Gophers Complete Regular Season Road Schedule in Madison
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota cross country team competed at the 2022 Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison at the Zimmer Championship Course on Friday afternoon. True freshman Ali Weimer was the top women's finisher while Emmet Anderson was the top individual for the men. Weimer, who finished 104th overall in...
gophersports.com
Gophers Dominate Mavericks 11-0 in First Road Win
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team passed its first road test with flying colors with a 11-0 win over Minnesota State on Friday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Minnesota (3-0-0) stepped off the bus ready to go and dominated the first period...
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn Road Point Against No. 8 Rutgers
PISCATAWAY – After finishing two equalizers in a crucial road test, the University of Minnesota soccer team earned a 2-2 draw against the eighth ranked Scarlet Knights to earn a point at Yurcak Field on Thursday night. Minnesota (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten) scored game-tying goals in both halves against...
gophersports.com
TV Schedule Announced for Minnesota Men's Hockey
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men's hockey team and the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for nearly the entire 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Gophers are confirmed to air on Big Ten Network 10 times during the remainder of the season and have another 10 appearances on Bally Sports North networks. A late-season matchup between Minnesota and Ohio State Feb. 24 is slated for ESPNU live from 3M Arena at Mariucci during the final series of the regular season.
gophersports.com
Meet the Newcomers: Lizi Norton
Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Orono, Minn., native Lizi Norton.
