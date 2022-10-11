MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men's hockey team and the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for nearly the entire 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Gophers are confirmed to air on Big Ten Network 10 times during the remainder of the season and have another 10 appearances on Bally Sports North networks. A late-season matchup between Minnesota and Ohio State Feb. 24 is slated for ESPNU live from 3M Arena at Mariucci during the final series of the regular season.

