University of Florida
UF scientist to investigate strategies to control major tomato disease
Tomatoes represent a $1.9 billion-a-year crop planted on 330,000 acres across 18 states, but diseases such as bacterial spot can threaten them. A University of Florida scientist has been awarded a $5.8 million federal grant to study how to mitigate this disease. “Bacterial spot of tomato is a major challenge...
University of Florida
World Food Day: Shellfish
October 16, 2022 is World Food Day! Molluscan shellfish aquaculture is Florida’s largest food-use aquaculture industry. Shellfish provide benefits for water quality and marine environmental habitats, plus they taste great! IFAS is celebrating Food Week from October 17 to October 21st. To celebrate, we have provided a couple of resources to learn more about Florida’s shellfish aquaculture industry.
University of Florida
Weekly “What is it?”: The Florida Trail
Most of us are familiar with the Appalachian Trail, the popular hiking route that follows the mountains from Maine for nearly 2200 miles to north Georgia. But did you know you could set off from Fort Pickens at Pensacola Beach and follow the Florida Trail for 1,300 miles, all the way to Big Cypress in the Everglades?
