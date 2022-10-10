Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
insideevs.com
Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work
Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
iPhone-maker Foxconn reveals its Ohio-built electric car
The Foxtron Model B is a compact electric hatchback that will be built at the Lordstown, Ohio, factory owned by iPhone maker Foxconn starting in 2024.
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi is a good fit for the IRA despite Musk and Biden’s rocky relationship
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden may not necessarily be close, but the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) appears to have encouraged the electric vehicle maker to finally release one of its most-delayed products today — the Tesla Semi. It’s a bit amusing, but the Tesla Semi does seem like a good fit for the IRA’s incentives.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
Rivian sinks after the EV maker recalls 13,000 vehicles for potential steering-safety issue
Rivian dropped as much as 11% Monday after EV maker said it was voluntarily recalling 13,000 vehicles. The company's CEO said that fastener "may not have been sufficiently torqued" during production. The recall affects nearly all of the vehicles Rivian has delivered year to date. Rivian shares sharply dropped Monday...
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y is the best selling car in Germany, period
The Tesla Model Y has long been one of the brand’s most successful vehicles, but few expected it to be Germany’s best-selling vehicle in September. Germany, and Europe generally, has been the epicenter of the EV revolution. The demand for electric vehicles in Europe is far higher than almost anywhere on the planet, and its EV market has become far more competitive as more and more brands compete there. Hence, it’s quite the achievement for the Tesla Model Y to be the best-selling vehicle in the car capital of Europe, Germany.
Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales
Beyond Meat plans to slash nearly 20% of its workforce amid rapidly declining sales, and several of the company's top executives are among the most notable casualties.
electrek.co
NIO CEO talks US sales, calls out Tesla products, and says he’s a better dancer than Elon Musk
In a recent interview with German media, NIO CEO William Li covered a plethora of topics pertaining to the relatively young Chinese automaker, including its expansion in Europe and its plans for the US, which may now be on hold. Speaking of the US market, Li had some bold (and funny) words to say about Tesla and Elon Musk.
Volkswagen sees slight recovery in Q3 sales
BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) deliveries were up just over 10% in the third quarter as supply chain troubles eased but still down 12.9% overall this year at just over 6 million vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday.
torquenews.com
Tesla Powerwall Has a New Competitor From GM and It's Fierce
The competition between Tesla and GM is moving to another level, to the level of energy, Powerwall and Megapacks. Today, General Motors announced that GM Energy would be building on the company’s existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units — Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial — to provide clients with stationary storage batteries, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel cells. This is quite similar to Tesla Energy, which has long offered stationary storage and solar products.
Sony Honda Mobility Teases First Model Ahead Of US Launch In 2026
Sony Honda Mobility, which is the automotive joint venture between Honda and Sony, announces that its first vehicle begins deliveries in 2026. The company will build the model at Honda's facilities in North America and will put it on sale in the United States in spring 2026. A preview of the vehicle will debut on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
GM is Selling Ultium Battery Packs to the US Military
via General MotorsGM's contract to supply the U.S. Department of Defense with batteries comes after it sold the Army a Hummer EV.
