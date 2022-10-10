ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work

Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
CARS
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
TopFutureCars

As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.

A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi is a good fit for the IRA despite Musk and Biden’s rocky relationship

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden may not necessarily be close, but the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) appears to have encouraged the electric vehicle maker to finally release one of its most-delayed products today — the Tesla Semi. It’s a bit amusing, but the Tesla Semi does seem like a good fit for the IRA’s incentives.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says

New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y is the best selling car in Germany, period

The Tesla Model Y has long been one of the brand’s most successful vehicles, but few expected it to be Germany’s best-selling vehicle in September. Germany, and Europe generally, has been the epicenter of the EV revolution. The demand for electric vehicles in Europe is far higher than almost anywhere on the planet, and its EV market has become far more competitive as more and more brands compete there. Hence, it’s quite the achievement for the Tesla Model Y to be the best-selling vehicle in the car capital of Europe, Germany.
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Volkswagen sees slight recovery in Q3 sales

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) deliveries were up just over 10% in the third quarter as supply chain troubles eased but still down 12.9% overall this year at just over 6 million vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Powerwall Has a New Competitor From GM and It's Fierce

The competition between Tesla and GM is moving to another level, to the level of energy, Powerwall and Megapacks. Today, General Motors announced that GM Energy would be building on the company’s existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units — Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial — to provide clients with stationary storage batteries, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel cells. This is quite similar to Tesla Energy, which has long offered stationary storage and solar products.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Sony Honda Mobility Teases First Model Ahead Of US Launch In 2026

Sony Honda Mobility, which is the automotive joint venture between Honda and Sony, announces that its first vehicle begins deliveries in 2026. The company will build the model at Honda's facilities in North America and will put it on sale in the United States in spring 2026. A preview of the vehicle will debut on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas just ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
BUSINESS

