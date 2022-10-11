What in the wide world of horticulture is a geophyte?. Well, I didn’t know to be honest. As I was preparing for Master Gardener Training this week I came across the word. In all my vast horticultural Jeopardy knowledge, I had never heard this one before this week. I thought, to be sure this has something to with being in a cave like a stalactite. You know, the things that grow from the roof of a cave that resemble an icicle? That isn’t the case at all as it turns out, a geophyte is a fancy term referring to a group known to us horticulture folks as flowering bulbs. Now flowering bulb refers to a very vast group of plants that includes true bulbs (Tulips), corms (Gladiolus), rhizomes (Cannas), tubers (Caladiums), tuberous roots (Dahlia), and even enlarged hypocotyls (Begonias). Geophyte is a reference that would be synonymous with flowering bulbs.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO