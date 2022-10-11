Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Dennis Hall
Ocala — Dennis was laid to rest at sea, by his sister Patricia on Oct 11, 2022 in Florida. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Garnett and Joyce Hall. Dennis is survived by his sisters Charlotte White of NC, Patricia Hall of Florida, and Debra Hall of GA, and his brothers Garnet Hall of Florida and Terry Hall of CA and several nieces and nephews.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting at the Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Phil Ryals gave the opening.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Jesse Wayne Brown
Jesse Wayne Brown, 26, a resident of Williamston, NC passed away Sunday, October 10 at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is proud to have assisted the Brown family.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Almost time to plant spring flowering bulbs
What in the wide world of horticulture is a geophyte?. Well, I didn’t know to be honest. As I was preparing for Master Gardener Training this week I came across the word. In all my vast horticultural Jeopardy knowledge, I had never heard this one before this week. I thought, to be sure this has something to with being in a cave like a stalactite. You know, the things that grow from the roof of a cave that resemble an icicle? That isn’t the case at all as it turns out, a geophyte is a fancy term referring to a group known to us horticulture folks as flowering bulbs. Now flowering bulb refers to a very vast group of plants that includes true bulbs (Tulips), corms (Gladiolus), rhizomes (Cannas), tubers (Caladiums), tuberous roots (Dahlia), and even enlarged hypocotyls (Begonias). Geophyte is a reference that would be synonymous with flowering bulbs.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fossil Museum and Estuarium receive grants over $100,000
Aurora Fossil Museum Foundation, Inc., and the North Carolina Estuarium will benefit from grants given through the North Carolina Science Museums Grant Program. The fossil museum is receiving $173,163.02 and the Estuarium is receiving $129,395.62. The Aurora Fossil Museum and the Estuarium are two of a total 55 science centers...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Seahawks and Panthers prevail, Pam Pack falls on Homecoming in Beaufort County
After being stopped on downs at the Lejeune 26-yard line on their opening drive, Southside scored every time it had the ball the rest of the first half for a 45-0 victory on Homecoming. Senior quarterback Walker Hill completed nine of 13 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office, WPD make drug arrest
On 10/7/2022, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested Kashon Moore, 27 years of age, of 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. Moore was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fall update: Pack tennis headed to regional, volleyball post-season starts next week
Five Washington High School tennis players will compete in the 2A East regional next week at Greene Central. Senior Abby Lewis qualified fourth in singles, while the doubles teams of senior Katherine Pollock and freshman Addison Gibbs finished second and senior Ana Roberson and sophomore Avery Thomas were fourth in the Eastern Plains Conference tournament at Greene Central earlier this week.
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Seahawks senior recaps Anchor Bowl, looks ahead to spring
Walker Hill’s life is moving a little faster after Southside’s 10-7 victory at Northside last week to claim the Anchor Bowl trophy for the first time in four years. The senior quarterback threw the winning touchdown pass to DJ Joyner and put the ball in the air 14 times, way above the team average. With his final baseball season coming up this spring, the Chocowinity native sees good things ahead.
